NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 revealed, here's what you need to know

NVIDIA's second-best gaming Ampere graphics card is the GeForce RTX 3080, with 10GB of GDDR6X and a price of $xxx --- yay.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 1 2020 12:25 PM CDT   |   Updated Tue, Sep 1 2020 12:31 PM CDT
NVIDIA has finally unveiled its new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, with the introduction of the 'big, ferocious GPU' in the GeForce RTX 3090 -- 'the new flagship' in the GeForce RTX 3080 and the 'sweet spot' with the RTX 3070.

The new GeForce RTX 3080 will start from $699 and will offer 2x the performance than the original GeForce RTX 2080 with 8704 CUDA cores and has been "designed for 4K gaming" where the RTX 3080 will "consistently delivers more than 60 fps at 4K resolution".

NVIDIA notes the new GeForce RTX 3080 is made on a "custom 8N manufacturing process", packing a huge 28 billion transistors and 10GB of GDDR6X from Micron. The 10GB of GDDR6X is on a 320-bit memory bus at 19Gbps with memory bandwidth hitting 760GB/sec. We have a 320W TDP on the RTX 3080, too.

NVIDIA will have the new GeForce RTX 3080 available starting on September 17.

  • Starting at $699, the RTX 3080 is up to 2X faster than the original RTX 2080.
  • Designed for 4K gaming, it consistently delivers more than 60 fps at 4K resolution.
  • Built on a custom 8N manufacturing process, the flagship GeForce RTX 3080 has 28 billion transistors and features new Micron GDDR6X memory.
  • Available starting Sept. 17.
VIEW GALLERY - 14 IMAGES

NVIDIA provides a great breakdown of what is under the hood of the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card: ranging from the Ampere GPU, through to PCIe 4.0 and GDDR6X technologies. The cooling system can be seen in great detail here with the super-short and high-density layout PCB very interesting.

It is almost like a GeForce Nano-style graphics card when you look at just the PCB, it is the radical new cooling that takes up all that space.

Some of the more nitty-gritty details on the GeForce RTX 3080.

NVIDIA is promising some pretty crazy performance on the new flagship GeForce RTX 3080, where with RTX + DLSS technologies enabled, it stomps all over the RTX 2080 in Control, Minecraft, and Broderlands 3.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

