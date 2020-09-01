NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3070: destroys RTX 2080 Ti, costs just $499

NVIDIA's new Ampere-based 'gaming king' is the GeForce RTX 3070: priced at $499, it offers performance that beats the RTX 2080 Ti.

NVIDIA has revealed its initial trio of Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, with the ferocious GeForce RTX 3090 at $1499 -- the new flagship GeForce RTX 3080 for $599, and then there's the new gaming king GeForce RTX 3070 for $499.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

The new GeForce RTX 3070 offers performance that beats the RTX 2080 Ti, which is a card that debuted for $1199 -- but the new Ampere-powered RTX 3070 is priced at just $499... which is ridiculous. We have 5888 CUDA cores, with 2x the FP32 throughput of the Turing GPU in the now previous-gen RTX 20 series cards.

NVIDIA is using the more cut down GA104 GPU for the GeForce RTX 3070, made on Samsung's new 8nm node. We have 8GB of GDDR6 memory, dropping the 'X' from the faster GeForce RTX 3080 and ridiculous RTX 3090. NVIDIA kicked the GDDR6 down to 16Gbps, with 512GB/sec of bandwidth.

NVIDIA makes some bigger changes for the GeForce RTX 3070:

GeForce RTX 3070 beats RTX 2080 Ti : NVIDIA has positioned its new "gaming king" GeForce RTX 3070, which has performance that will equal and beat the RTX 2080 Ti. This is an incredible feat, the largest generational leap ever.

It costs only $499 -- WTF : NVIDIA announced and released the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti in 2018 at $1199, offering unbeatable performance -- until Ampere. Now NVIDIA has pulled the price right back to $499 for better performance? Unbelievable. Where you at, Big Navi?!

60% faster than RTX 2070, but same price! : Need I say more?!

Dual-fan cooler, no fancy front-and-back cooler like RTX 3090/3080 : NVIDIA's higher-end GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080 have a front-and-back cooler with an intake fan on the front and another fan on the back pushing air through the back of your PC. That's not the case for the RTX 3070 which has a dual-fan cooler similar to the RTX 20 series Founders Edition cards.

Single 12-pin PCIe power connector: Just like the other GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition graphics cards have the new 12-pin PCIe power connector, found in the middle of the card.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3070 launches in October for $499.