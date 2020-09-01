NVIDIA's new ferocious GeForce RTX 3090 costs $1499, packs 24GB GDDR6X

NVIDIA has just unveiled its new flagship GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, with company founder and CEO Jensen Huang literally pulling the RTX 3090 from the oven during the Ampere GeForce unveiling.

The quick skinny on NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card is the crown jewel of Ampere, rocking the GA102 GPU on Samsung's 8nm node with 10496 CUDA cores in total. This is a huge increase over the 4352 CUDA cores inside of the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, which gives the new GeForce RTX 3090 some serious muscle to flex.

Not just that, but we have a gigantic 24GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory, a huge upgrade from the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and its 11GB of GDDR6. NVIDIA's previous-gen TITAN RTX had 24GB of GDDR6 memory, and debuted -- and is priced right now (I'm sure this will change once the news goes live) at $2499.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 will start from $1499 .

Available from NVIDIA and partners on September 24, 2020.

Jensen introduced the GeForce RTX 3090 as a "ferocious" GPU, correcting himself and officially calling it a BFGPU -- which, if you didn't know is a Big F***ing GPU.

Jensen says the GeForce RTX 3090 comes with a "silencer", a 3-slot dual-axial flow-through design that is "10x quieter" and keeps the GPU "30C cooler than the TITAN RTX design".

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 is so ridiculous it can handle 8K 60FPS with RTX On and DLSS enabled, which is insane. I can't wait to test it out.

GeForce RTX 3090: A Big, Ferocious GPU

It's the fastest GPU ever built for gaming and creative types and is designed to power 60 fps at 8K resolution.

24GB of GDDR6X memory can tackle the most challenging AI algorithms and feed massive data-hungry workloads.

It's up to 50% faster than the TITAN RTX.

It even comes with silencer - a three-slot, dual-axial, flow-through design - up to 10x quieter and keeps the GPU up to 30 degrees C cooler than the TITAN RTX.

Available starting Sept. 24 at $1,499.

