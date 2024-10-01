GeForce RTX 4060 is now the second most popular GPU, and the RTX 4060 Ti not far behind

The Steam Hardware and Survey results for September 2024 show another sea of green when it comes to GPUs, with NVIDIA's lead continuing to grow.

The Steam Hardware and Survey results for September 2024 are in, and it is no surprise that NVIDIA is dominating the PC, laptop, and handheld GPU market. This fresh data from Valve reinforces recent reporting that showed NVIDIA's lead with PC gamers has been growing in recent years - it's now sitting on a 77.75% market share.

The September results show that NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 line-up is currently the most popular GPU once you add all the variants. This includes the desktop GeForce RTX 4060, which has climbed to the number two spot behind the GeForce RTX 3060, the GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU in third place, and the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti desktop card in fourth place.

And with the GeForce RTX 4070 also making the top ten and no sign of a mid-range or entry-level Radeon GPU until you reach number 34, it's a little concerning. As one generation of hardware ends and a new one begins, will we see a change?

As RDNA 3 has failed to make a dent, AMD's uphill battle with RDNA 4 looks incredibly steep. The most popular Radeon options among gamers are aging cards like the Radeon RX 6600, RX 6700 XT, and the RX 580. RDNA 4 targets the mid-range market, hopefully with a competitive and efficient alternative, which makes sense.

1080p is still the number one resolution among gamers by a wide margin, so there's no real reason to go all out with a 4K or 8K beast other than simply having a halo product. Unfortunately, it will need to do more than merely come in cheaper for AMD and Intel (assuming it's going all in on the second-generation Battlemage Arc GPUs for PCs and not just mobile).

There's DLSS to contend with, the increase in AAA titles adding ray-tracing support, Frame Generation, and a robust set of software, drivers, tools, and RTX AI stuff. The good news is that AMD is finally embracing AI for its FSR upscaling and frame generation technology and has worked alongside Sony to improve Radeon ray-tracing dramatically.

Also, AMD will take the mid-range lead in this upcoming generation by releasing the Radeon RX 8700 XT and 8800 XT several months before the GeForce RTX 5070. Still, Steam Hardware and Survey results for September 2024 show it will be hard to get noticed in a sea of green.

The Top 20 GPUs according to Steam - September 2024.