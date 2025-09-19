Dying Light: The Beast with DLSS 4 and Ray-Tracing hits 330 FPS in 4K on the RTX 5090

Dying Light: The Beast is out now and with it shipping with a wide range of ray-traced lighting effects NVIDIA has released DLSS 4 benchmarks for the game.

Techland's Dying Light: The Beast is out today, and like the well-received Dying Light 2, the PC version features a suite of ray-traced lighting and effects covering ambient occlusion, global illumination, reflections, and shadows. And as the headline release in NVIDIA's weekly DLSS round-up, we've got 1080p, 1440p, and 4K benchmarks for the game running with max settings.

4

Dying Light: The Beast 4K DLSS 4 benchmarks, image credit: NVIDIA.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

These come from NVIDIA's GeForce RTX team, so the numbers include DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation (4X) enabled. This includes DLSS Super Resolution using the Performance preset with the new 'Transformer' model, and in 4K with the Ultra preset and all ray-tracing effects enabled, the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 averages 336 FPS, with the GeForce RTX 5080 averaging 227 FPS.

NVIDIA notes that with DLSS 4, performance is increased by an average of 7.6 times at 4K; however, according to the chart, you will need at least a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti to play the game at this resolution.

4

Dying Light: The Beast 1440p DLSS 4 benchmarks, image credit: NVIDIA.

Dropping the resolution to 1440p and enabling DLSS with the maximum Multi-Frame Generation setting improves performance by 5X on average. With this setting, everything from the GeForce RTX 5070 and higher can achieve 200+ FPS, with the flagship RTX 5090 hitting an impressive 416 FPS. Of course, Multi Frame Generation should only be used to max out the refresh rate of your display, so if that's 144 or 240 Hz, then all mid-range and high-end GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs will deliver a similar DLSS 4 experience at this resolution.

4

Dying Light: The Beast 1080p DLSS 4 benchmarks, image credit: NVIDIA.

Dropping the resolution once more to 1080p, and considering the entire GeForce RTX 50 Series, including the GeForce RTX 5060, which achieved an average of 190 FPS with DLSS 4, according to NVIDIA. At both 1440p and 1080p, the benchmarks include using DLSS Super Resolution with the Quality preset to maintain native-like image fidelity. Based on our reviews of various GeForce RTX 5060 models, we found it to be an entry-level GPU for modern ray-tracing. Therefore, you'd likely drop the overall graphics preset from Ultra to High to boost performance into the 200+ FPS region with DLSS 4 at 1080p.