Analyst: PlayStation 5 to significantly outperform Xbox Series X

According to new forecasts from analyst firm DFC Intelligence, PS5 sales will beat the Xbox Series X by over 200%.

Thanks to expansive backwards compatibility, Sony's PlayStation 5 is set to bring the PS4's current sales reign into the next generation. The established 110 million+ PS4 install base is largely expected to transition forward into the PS5 era.

This thinking is basis for major sales forecasts, including those from analyst firm DFC Intelligence. The firm expects the PlayStation 5 to outsell the Xbox Series by 2:1, but no exact metrics are provided outside of its paid report.

"In recent months it has become clear that Sony and Microsoft are pursuing two very different strategies in the video game industry. The likely result is that the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5 should significantly outsell the Microsoft Xbox Series X. However, Microsoft may have the long-term winning battle plan," reads a recent press briefing.

"The latest DFC Intelligence video game console forecasts have the PlayStation 5 outselling the Xbox Series X by a margin of 2-to-1. The PlayStation 5 looks likely to be Sony's third 100 million unit selling console game system."

"Microsoft is trying its best with Xbox Series X, but the past few months have revealed they are just too far behind Sony. Consumer brand preference is strongly towards PlayStation. As a piece of hardware there is nothing Xbox Series X is doing to change that perception."

Sources say that Sony aims to sell 120 million PlayStation 5 consoles by 2025, which would handily beat the PS4's current 7-year sales milestone by more than 7 million units. Sony is also reportedly raising its manufacturing order to 9-10 million units for the PS5's launch year.

Sony hasn't officially commented on PS5 sales forecasts, but the company says PlayStation 5 production is going smoothly.

Luckily Microsoft doesn't care if you buy an Xbox Series X or not. It has diversified its games business to make billions even if it's not topping the hardware sales charts.

Xbox Game Pass is the most transformative subscription in gaming right now and has consistently driven Xbox gaming revenues since its 2017 launch.