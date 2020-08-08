TweakTown
NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Analyst: PlayStation 5 to significantly outperform Xbox Series X

Analyst firm DFC Intelligence estimates Sony's PS5 will beat the Xbox Series X by more than 2:1 in next-gen console sales.

@DeekeTweak
Derek Strickland
Published Sat, Aug 8 2020 12:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

According to new forecasts from analyst firm DFC Intelligence, PS5 sales will beat the Xbox Series X by over 200%.

Analyst: PlayStation 5 to significantly outperform Xbox Series X 22 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Thanks to expansive backwards compatibility, Sony's PlayStation 5 is set to bring the PS4's current sales reign into the next generation. The established 110 million+ PS4 install base is largely expected to transition forward into the PS5 era.

This thinking is basis for major sales forecasts, including those from analyst firm DFC Intelligence. The firm expects the PlayStation 5 to outsell the Xbox Series by 2:1, but no exact metrics are provided outside of its paid report.

"In recent months it has become clear that Sony and Microsoft are pursuing two very different strategies in the video game industry. The likely result is that the upcoming Sony PlayStation 5 should significantly outsell the Microsoft Xbox Series X. However, Microsoft may have the long-term winning battle plan," reads a recent press briefing.

"The latest DFC Intelligence video game console forecasts have the PlayStation 5 outselling the Xbox Series X by a margin of 2-to-1. The PlayStation 5 looks likely to be Sony's third 100 million unit selling console game system."

"Microsoft is trying its best with Xbox Series X, but the past few months have revealed they are just too far behind Sony. Consumer brand preference is strongly towards PlayStation. As a piece of hardware there is nothing Xbox Series X is doing to change that perception."

Analyst: PlayStation 5 to significantly outperform Xbox Series X 43 | TweakTown.com

Sources say that Sony aims to sell 120 million PlayStation 5 consoles by 2025, which would handily beat the PS4's current 7-year sales milestone by more than 7 million units. Sony is also reportedly raising its manufacturing order to 9-10 million units for the PS5's launch year.

Sony hasn't officially commented on PS5 sales forecasts, but the company says PlayStation 5 production is going smoothly.

Luckily Microsoft doesn't care if you buy an Xbox Series X or not. It has diversified its games business to make billions even if it's not topping the hardware sales charts.

Xbox Game Pass is the most transformative subscription in gaming right now and has consistently driven Xbox gaming revenues since its 2017 launch.

Analyst: PlayStation 5 to significantly outperform Xbox Series X 55 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Final Fantasy VII: Remake - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99
$35.19$38.35$37.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/8/2020 at 11:35 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:dfcint.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.