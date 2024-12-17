All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
TT ShowNintendo SwitchRyzen 7 9800X3DSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Gaming

Analyst: Switch 2 to follow Switch sales trends, Switch 2 to sell more than 80 million by 2028

DFC Intelligence makes bold sales predictions with Nintendo's new Switch 2 handheld-console hybrid successor with up to 80 million console sales by 2028.

Analyst: Switch 2 to follow Switch sales trends, Switch 2 to sell more than 80 million by 2028
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Analyst firm DFC Intelligence predicts that the Nintendo Switch 2 will sell 15-17 million units in its first year. The sales are expected to mirror the original Switch's success, aided by backward compatibility and early availability.

Analyst firm DFC Intelligence predicts that Switch 2 sales will be in line with the sales trends from the original Switch handheld-console hybrid.

Analyst: Switch 2 to follow Switch sales trends, Switch 2 to sell more than 80 million by 2028 1
3

Nintendo is poised to reveal its new Switch 2 console sometime soon. Reports say it'll happen in January, and others indicate that the Switch 2 could launch in March 2025 (the original released in March 2017). If the current Switch family is any indicator, the Switch 2 will sell like gangbusters, potentially even following the strong initial sales of its predecessor.

One analyst firm has laid out their expectations for the Nintendo Switch 2. In a new update post, DFC Intelligence expects the Switch 2 to sell anywhere from 15 to 17 million units in its first year of availability. By 2028, the group believes the Switch 2 will command an installed base of some 80 million users.

"Nintendo will be the clear winner in the next generation of new consoles, due largely to a combination of earlier availability and limited competition. DFC projects that Nintendo will sell 15-17 million units of its new console system in 2025, and more than 80 million units by 2028," reads the update.

Interestingly enough, this is in or around the same kinds of sales numbers that the original Switch delivered.

Analyst: Switch 2 to follow Switch sales trends, Switch 2 to sell more than 80 million by 2028 2172184
3

It took just four years for the original Switch family to surpass 80 million global shipments.

The sales of two models--the OG 2017 Switch and the Switch Lite--totalled up to 84.59 million by Nintendo's FY21 period which ended on March 31, 2021.

The launch numbers are also similar to those of the original Switch system; in its first year from March 2017 - 2018, the Switch sold 17.79 million units globally.

It's interesting to see analysts expect the Switch 2 to deliver similar figures as the Switch despite Nintendo having its second-largest installed base on the current handheld platform. Given the backward compatibility, Switch software should be playable on Switch 2 consoles, allowing gamers to migrate over to the new generation.

How fast this migration process goes remains to be seen, and may depend on a potent array of software to get users to upgrade or buy into the ecosystem.

Photo of the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Best Deals: Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
Loading...
Loading... Loading...
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/17/2024 at 3:49 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:dfcint.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles