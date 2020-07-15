Sony doubles PlayStation 5 production to 10 million to meet demand

Sony will make more than 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles available from Holiday 2020 launch to the end of March 31, 2020.

Sony has doubled its PlayStation 5 production orders and now plans to ship 10 million units this fiscal year, sources tell Bloomberg.

PS5 console hardware shortages shouldn't be a problem on and shortly after the console's launch. Sources tell both Bloomberg and Japanese website Nikkei Asian Review that Sony has revised its original plans to restrict PlayStation 5 console stock due higher MSRP prices.

Now Sony has put in production orders to exceed the PS4's 7.5 million launch period sales, and sources say Sony is planning on making, shipping, and selling as many as 10 million PS5s in the same period. This would eclipse PS4 sales by 2.5 million units on a 33% volume increase.

Sony had originally planned to manufacture and ship between 5-6 million PS5 consoles from November 2020 through March 31, 2021.

The PlayStation 5 has a marked higher cost of materials which should translate to a higher MSRP for consumers. Reports suggest the console could cost as much as $450 to manufacture, and more than half of that is from memory. The GDDR6 RAM and specialized flash used in the 12-channel PCIe 4.0 SSD cost a combined $250.

Sony has yet to reveal pricing for the PlayStation 5, but estimates peg it around $499 for the disc-less PS5 Digital Edition and $549 for the disc-based PS5.

