French retailer leaks PlayStation 5 price, could cost $599 at launch

French retailer Carrefour leaks PlayStation 5 price, PS5 with disc drive costs $599 while the PS5 Digital Edition costs $499.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Wed, Aug 5 2020 8:33 PM CDT
Sony will be hosting its State of Play event on August 6, where we could be introduced to more details on the PlayStation 5 -- even though Sony has promised "no big PS5 announcements".

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

But now French retailer Carrefour has teased pricing on the next-gen PlayStation 5, which will reportedly cost $599 at launch. The all-digital PlayStation 5 will cost $499 at launch, but won't come with a 4K UHD Blu-ray player.

The pricing is higher than the previous pricing of $499 for the standard PS5 and $399 for the all-digital PS5 from a few weeks ago, but I think we'll still see a firm November 20, 2020 launch.

NEWS SOURCE:phonandroid.com

