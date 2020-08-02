Sony should unveil PlayStation 5 pricing, open pre-orders on August 6

Sony is expected to unveil the price of the PlayStation 5 soon, with an unannounced State of Play event expected on August 6.

In its game of cat and mouse with Microsoft, Sony seems to be prepping for the big PlayStation 5 pricing and pre-order event... which could happen real soon.

According to PS5 leaker 'IronManPS5' on Twitter, we have some new teases that Sony will be revealing more details on the PlayStation 5 during a State of Play event on August 6. After the first tweet, he shared some more screenshots from 4chan where someone said the event would happen on August 10.

At this event, it's expected that Sony will unleash pretty much an avalanche of stuff on gamers that will include a "console overview trailer", a "backwards compatibility trailer", "reveal trailer", and then a "PlayStation 5 trailer".

The last we heard on the PlayStation 5 pricing was that the standard PS5 will cost $499, and the digital PS5 will cost $399.

On top of that, we're to expect a bunch of games, gameplay reveals, new game reveals, and everything in between. This includes Call of Duty: Black Ops Vietnam (and I guess, not Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War), Spider-Man: Miles Moralis, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart -- and even an Overwatch 2 campaign gameplay trailer.

It is a 4chan leak, though... so apply the usual amount of salt -- like, lots of it.