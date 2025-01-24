NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 is already on eBay for an eye watering $7000, with no refunds

Scalpers are already listing NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card on eBay for between $5000 and $7000, with NO refunds offered.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 is being sold by scalpers on eBay for up to $7000, with no refunds. Supply is expected to be tight, leading to high prices. Meanwhile, AMD's upcoming RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT is rumored to be priced at $599, potentially disrupting the GPU market. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 is being sold by scalpers on eBay for up to $7000, with no refunds. Supply is expected to be tight, leading to high prices. Meanwhile, AMD's upcoming RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT is rumored to be priced at $599, potentially disrupting the GPU market.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card is being offloaded by scalpers for up to $7000... with NO refunds, in new listings on eBay. Check it out:

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

We know that stock of the new GeForce RTX 5090 will be tight, with scalpers already listing NVIDIA's latest graphics card for obscene prices on eBay. One of the eBay sellers says they have "guaranteed slots" because of their employment status at a retailer, guaranteeing that they promise the card under their name, and will send it to the buyer... with no options to return or refund their RTX 5090.

This staffer said: "I am an employee of a certain technology retailer and have guaranteed slots for a few of these GPUs. I have no interest in upgrading my current build and am looking to sell my guarantee slot for the card. By purchasing/winning the auction on this listing you are guaranteed to receive the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090".

3

The seller continued: "Any potential faults with the product cannot be attributed to me, the seller. Any lack of functionality is considered a manufacturer defect, and as the seller, we cannot be attributed to fault. By purchasing this item, you agree to these terms. We do not provide refunds or accept returns. However, we will help you initiate the replacement process with the manufacturer".

Read more: Read more: RTX 5090, RTX 5080 supply leaks: RTX 5080 supply is OK, RTX 5090 will be TIGHT

We heard in recent leaks from Moore's Law is Dead that supply of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards would be tight, so I think we'll need to buckle up and expect some crazy prices for the newest, and fastest graphics cards on the planet. Another interesting thing to see will be AMD's reaction with its RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards.

AMD's next-gen RDNA 4-based flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card has been rumored at $599, making it $150 cheaper than the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti which comes in at $749 or higher for custom AIB models. The Radeon RX 9070 non-XT is rumored at $499, which would disturb the GPU market in terms of pricing.

This is why the scalpers (and anyone working at retailers) and even general customers, getting their hands on the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 or RTX 5080, and on-selling it for a higher price because stock will be tight in the coming weeks and months. If that happens, AMD has an opportunity to release its Radeon RX 9070 series graphics card at even NEAR the rumored $599 + $499 pricing, then RDNA 4 has a chance to change up the sub $800 graphics card market.

Time will tell...