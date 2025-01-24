All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 is already on eBay for an eye watering $7000, with no refunds

Scalpers are already listing NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card on eBay for between $5000 and $7000, with NO refunds offered.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 is already on eBay for an eye watering $7000, with no refunds
Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 is being sold by scalpers on eBay for up to $7000, with no refunds. Supply is expected to be tight, leading to high prices. Meanwhile, AMD's upcoming RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT is rumored to be priced at $599, potentially disrupting the GPU market.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card is being offloaded by scalpers for up to $7000... with NO refunds, in new listings on eBay. Check it out:

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 is already on eBay for an eye watering $7000, with no refunds 77
3

We know that stock of the new GeForce RTX 5090 will be tight, with scalpers already listing NVIDIA's latest graphics card for obscene prices on eBay. One of the eBay sellers says they have "guaranteed slots" because of their employment status at a retailer, guaranteeing that they promise the card under their name, and will send it to the buyer... with no options to return or refund their RTX 5090.

This staffer said: "I am an employee of a certain technology retailer and have guaranteed slots for a few of these GPUs. I have no interest in upgrading my current build and am looking to sell my guarantee slot for the card. By purchasing/winning the auction on this listing you are guaranteed to receive the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090".

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 is already on eBay for an eye watering $7000, with no refunds 76
3

The seller continued: "Any potential faults with the product cannot be attributed to me, the seller. Any lack of functionality is considered a manufacturer defect, and as the seller, we cannot be attributed to fault. By purchasing this item, you agree to these terms. We do not provide refunds or accept returns. However, we will help you initiate the replacement process with the manufacturer".

We heard in recent leaks from Moore's Law is Dead that supply of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards would be tight, so I think we'll need to buckle up and expect some crazy prices for the newest, and fastest graphics cards on the planet. Another interesting thing to see will be AMD's reaction with its RDNA 4-based Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards.

AMD's next-gen RDNA 4-based flagship Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics card has been rumored at $599, making it $150 cheaper than the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti which comes in at $749 or higher for custom AIB models. The Radeon RX 9070 non-XT is rumored at $499, which would disturb the GPU market in terms of pricing.

This is why the scalpers (and anyone working at retailers) and even general customers, getting their hands on the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 or RTX 5080, and on-selling it for a higher price because stock will be tight in the coming weeks and months. If that happens, AMD has an opportunity to release its Radeon RX 9070 series graphics card at even NEAR the rumored $599 + $499 pricing, then RDNA 4 has a chance to change up the sub $800 graphics card market.

Time will tell...

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

