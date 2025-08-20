Xbox handheld prices leak, confirming what was suspected

The US prices for the Xbox ROG Ally and Ally X have leaked online, ahead of the official pre-order pages dropping reportedly on August 20.

The price and release date for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X have leaked online, with the new handheld devices now slated to release in October.

The news has come from reliable gaming industry insider billbil-kun, who has penned a new article claiming to have learned the US prices for both handhelds and the release date. According to the leaker, pre-orders for both handheld devices are expected to go live during Gamescom 2025, which is happening between August 20 and August 24. As for prices, the leaker writes it has learned the ROG Xbox Ally will be priced at $549.99, and the ROG Xbox Ally X will be priced at $899.99 in the US.

These prices are in line with previous reports citing leaks that ASUS would be pricing both handhelds between $599 and $899. The previous report mentioned the Euro prices of both handhelds, which are seemingly the same as the US prices, €899 (Ally X) and €599 (Ally).

The new report states that pre-orders for both handhelds will be open on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, starting at 3 PM (French Time). As for the official launch date, billbil-kun writes the release date for both handhelds will be October 16, 2025.

However, that launch date is for the European market, but it's likely the launch will be simultaneous across other regions. As always with leaked information, take it with a healthy amount of skepticism until an official statement is provided.