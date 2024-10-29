AMD Ryzen 9800X3D price leaks again hint that this gaming CPU could see a price hike - to $499?

Will the new 3D V-Cache workhorse processor be 10% more expensive than its predecessor? More than a few price leaks are suggesting that, certainly.

AMD's Ryzen 9800X3D CPU could be pricier than expected, if fresh clues dropped in the form of retailers jumping the gun with listings, complete with price tags, are anything to go by.

There's a lot of anticipation around the Ryzen 9800X3D, and leaks aplenty this past few weeks (Image Credit: AMD)

VideoCardz noticed said price tags from European retailers, and as always with prerelease pricing, we must be careful about putting too much store in it. After all, these are likely to be placeholder prices, and may not ultimately reflect the reality that AMD reveals when the Ryzen 9800X3D processor eventually launches - but they do offer a hint as to where the cost might be pitched.

PC21, a French retailer, had the Ryzen 9800X3D listed at €556 (including VAT), before the product listing was taken down (as is usually the case with these leaks, when someone realizes what's happened - though the more cynical may argue these might be pure publicity grabs in some cases).

The Ryzen 9800X3D also appeared at a Lithuanian retailer priced at €557 (including VAT), which is remarkably close to the leaked price in France.

Best guess pricing

Rather than try to convert Euros to dollars to get an idea of pricing, because import taxes and sales taxes distort price tags from abroad anyway, it's more useful to compare that 9800X3D price to the current 7800X3D price tag to get an idea of the increase we might expect.

In the case of PC21, the Ryzen 7800X3D is currently €503 (with VAT), so in theory the 9800X3D is set to be around 10% pricier. If we shift that to current US pricing of about $480 for its predecessor, the Ryzen 9800X3D could land at around $530.

Yes, that's pure guesswork really, but the gist is that it's pointing towards a $499 price tag for the 9800X3D - which is what the rumor mill is inclined towards believing in some quarters (previous leaks from US retailers have suggested $499 is the price to watch here).

AMD shouldn't push over the $500 mark, you would hope anyway - remember the 7800X3D debuted with an MSRP of $449, and others are hoping this will be the case for the 9800X3D, too.

There's certainly some hope that Team Red might maintain that level, but with the Ryzen 9800X3D set to offer much better performance away from gaming - and a decent enough gaming uplift, if the rumors are right - AMD has an excuse to push a bit harder with pricing.

It could trade that possibility, though, for a way to build up some more goodwill with consumers, and stick with $449, considering that the Ryzen 9000 range has fallen on rather stony processing ground thus far.

We shouldn't have long to wait to find out, as we know AMD is going to reveal the Ryzen 9800X3D on November 7, with reviews apparently coming out the day before.