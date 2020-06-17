PlayStation 5 price leak: $499 standard, $399 digital, Nov. 20 launch

The PlayStation 5 might cost $499 and release right before Black Friday on November 20, 2020.

According to a now-deleted Amazon France listing, the PlayStation 5 could cost $500 and launch late November.

The report admittedly seems a little shaky. The Amazon France listing was spotted by Twitter user Ben Geskin, and could definitely be altered.

There was no provided link to the listing, and there's no archived version that we can check out, so we have to rely on the screenshots. Also remember Amazon France is notorious for fake listings, but these were apparently filed by the official PlayStation account and not some random person.

If accurate, the listings pinpoint exact pricing for Sony's two PlayStation 5 SKUs.

The digital-only version will apparently cost $399, a pretty sizable $100 less than the base PS5, which is listed at $499. We recently predicted the disc-less PlayStation 5 would be as much as $50 cheaper, but a $100 price cut is absolutely huge and we're skeptical.

The product listing also says the PlayStation 5 will release November 20, 2020, just days before Black Friday. This seems like the most accurate tidbit.

Let's assume the $100 price difference is true. Why would Sony be willing to take such a big hit?

An all-digital system locks consumers to Sony's online PlayStation ecosystem, which is where it wants everyone to be. Buying digital gives Sony more money and comparatively reduces costs associated with physical media.

Sony wants you to buy digital so you stay in the subscription-based revenue streams associated to online gaming, and buy first-party games directly from their store so they keep 100% of the revenues. They also nab 30% of all sales revenues from every third-party purchase on the PlayStation Network, from full-priced games, movies, and TV shows to microtransactions and DLC.

Still though I'm reticent to think the PS5 digital version is $100 cheaper. That's a pretty big hit in manufacturing costs. The standard PS5 is expected to cost about $450 to manufacture altogether, not including other various costs. Shaving off the disc drive could save a cool $30-40 which is then passed on to the consumer as Sony takes a loss on hardware sales.

Ultimately we won't know for sure how much the PS5 costs or when it's launching until Sony announces the details. But for now, these listings reinforce what we've been hearing all along: The PS5 will cost $500 and ship sometime in November.

