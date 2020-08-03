TweakTown
Sony confirms State of Play event, says 'no big PS5 announcements'

Sony announces State of Play event for August 6, but deflates all hype for the PlayStation 5 by saying 'no big PS5 announcements'

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Mon, Aug 3 2020 11:26 PM CDT
Sony has confirmed its State of Play event for August 6, but the company has squashed rumors that we'd see pricing and more details (like pre-orders opening) on the PlayStation 5.

Sony confirms State of Play event, says 'no big PS5 announcements' 02 | TweakTown.com

The company made a large point of "no big PS5 announcements" at the State of Play event, instead the company will spend time detailing third-partty published PS4 and PlayStation VR titles. We will see a "a few quick check-ins on third-party and indie games from June's PS5 showcase".

We can expect Sony's upcoming State of Play event to run for around 40 minutes, while "there will be no PlayStation Studios updates in Thursday's episode. There won't be any updates around hardware, business, preo-rders, or dates either".

Sony's upcoming State of Play will commence on August 6 at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

