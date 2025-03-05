All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

AMD's Radeon GPU market share is only 8% according to Steam

The Steam Hardware and Software Survey results for February 2025 once again shows NVIDIA and GeForce RTX dominating the PC gaming space.

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: The February 2025 Steam Hardware and Software Survey shows a significant increase in Chinese gamers, with 'Simplified Chinese' as the top language. NVIDIA dominates the GPU market with an 83% share, while AMD's new Radeon RX 9070 XT offers competitive pricing and performance. Will it challenge NVIDIA's dominance?

The Steam Hardware and Software Survey results for February 2025 are in, and it's a big month for changes. There seems to be a massive influx of new data from Chinese gamers, with the latest data showing 'Simplified Chinese' as the most popular language with 50%, and 'English' a very distant second with 24%. The following data could be region skewed (and corrected next month), but we'll still dig in.

Steam Hardware data for GPUs is a sea of green, with AMD and Intel's share including many integrated GPUs.
3

Looking at the most popular GPUs among gamers, the Top 20 (which you can see below) consists of discrete GeForce RTX cards alongside integrated AMD Radeon and Intel Xe graphics. The most popular GPU is the GeForce RTX 4060, which has a massive 8.37% market share, followed by the GeForce RTX 3060, which has a 6.73% market share. The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, RTX 4070, and RTX 3070 round out the top five.

It is not unusual for the Steam Hardware and Software Survey results to be dominated by a sea of green, but February's data includes massive growth for GeForce. NVIDIA's total 83% market share for video cards is alarming, especially when all of Intel's 5.2% share comes from integrated graphics, with AMD's Radeon GPU share (minus integrated graphics) sitting at only 8%. This is, essentially, a monopoly.

The AORUS Radeon RX 9070 XT ELITE is a fantastic GPU, the RDNA 4 flagship is a real disruptor.
3

Looking at the data, the arrival of the Radeon RX 9070 XT with a disruptive price point of $599 makes sense as the only logical move - AMD is starting from square one with RDNA 4. Our review of the AORUS Radeon RX 9070 XT ELITE shows that the flagship RDNA 4 GPU delivers GeForce RTX 5070 Ti performance levels for $150 less (it falls behind in heavy ray-tracing workloads). More importantly, the arrival of FSR 4 is a game changer for Radeon as it finally offers a proper DLSS alternative. Add improved Media Engine encoding and decoding quality for creators and competitive AI performance, and the Radeon RX 9070 XT becomes the best bang for your buck GPU launch in at least a year.

The Steam data also indicated that NVIDIA's response to the Radeon RX 9070 XT will probably be no response at all. DLSS 4 still has the advantage when it comes to widespread support and image quality, Multi Frame Generation works well in certain games, Neural Rendering is already being added to titles like Alan Wake 2, and outside of hardcore gamers, very few people are aware that Radeon is an option.

This isn't to say that the Radeon RX 9070 XT is doomed to fail, but the opposite. The price point is a genuine disruptor moment for PC gaming GPUs. Even among more mainstream media, the general reception is that it offers better value than its GeForce RTX 50 Series counterparts. We hope it doesn't take too long for the card to appear in the Steam Hardware and Software Survey results and surpasses the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX's market share of 0.35% this year.

Top 20 GPUs Among PC Gamers (Steam Hardware and Software Survey results for February 2025)

  1. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 - 8.37% (+3.91%)
  2. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 - 6.73% (+1.67%)
  3. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti - 6.40% (+3.07%)
  4. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 - 5.30% (+2.49%)
  5. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 - 4.18% (+1.33%)
  6. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti - 3.86% (+0.81%)
  7. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU - 3.62% (-0.84%)
  8. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER - 3.52% (+1.59%)
  9. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 - 3.06% (+0.37%)
  10. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 - 2.46% (-1.00%)
  11. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 - 2.18% (-0.29%)
  12. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 - 2.15% (-0.68%)
  13. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 - 2.03% (+0.16%)
  14. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU - 2.00% (-0.72%)
  15. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti - 1.52% (+0.24%)
  16. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER - 1.52% (-0.32%)
  17. AMD Radeon Graphics - 1.41% (-0.59%)
  18. Intel Iris Xe Graphics 1.34% (-0.56%)
  19. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER - 1.31% (+0.26%)
  20. NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti - 1.30% (-0.54%)

NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com

Senior Editor

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

