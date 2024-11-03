Top 34 GPUs among PC gamers are all GeForce, NVIDIA is competing against itself

Here's hoping AMD's upcoming RDNA 4 cards can shake things up a little. Right now, it looks like NVIDIA is only competing with itself.

TL;DR: The October 2024 Steam Hardware & Software Survey shows NVIDIA dominating the GPU market with a 77.37% share, and the top 34 GPUs being GeForce products. The most popular GPU is the GeForce RTX 3060.

The latest Steam Hardware & Software Survey Results for October 2024 are in, and when it comes to the GPUs PC gamers are using, it's a sea of green. According to Valve, NVIDIA's GeForce graphics cards have a 77.37% share of the PC gaming market, and the top 34 discrete GPUs (covering mobile and desktop graphics cards) are all GeForce products.

Current GPU market share according to the Steam Hardware & Software Survey Results for October 2024.

The most popular desktop Radeon option, the Radeon RX 6600, appears in the number 35 spot ahead of the Radeon RX 580. Both cards are at least a few generations old, and even though that covers most of the list - the most popular gaming GPU is still the GeForce RTX 3060 - it paints an increasingly bleak picture of the current state of Radeon.

On the plus side, AMD finally has two RDNA 3 options in the list - the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT - which both appear toward the bottom. On the flip side, NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 40 Series has five entries in the Top 20, showcasing that the Ada Lovelace generation has been another success for NVIDIA.

Intel's Arc graphics debuted on the list this month, with the generic 'Intel Arc Graphics' referring to the integrated Arc graphics found in the company's new mobile processors. AMD's integrated Radeon graphics, including the Radeon RX 780M GPU, can also be found on the list - with the company making most of its gains in this one NVIDIA-free sector.

The Top 20 GPUs according to Steam - October 2024