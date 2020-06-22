AMD Navi 23 leaks: mid-range RDNA 2 GPU with hardware ray tracing

We should expect this new Navi 23 GPU to power mid-range next-gen Radeon graphics cards with hardware ray tracing.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 22, 2020 at 8:53 pm CDT (1 min, 23 secs time to read)

You can expect to hear the words "ray tracing" about 5.43 million times in the next 6 months, with both NVIDIA and AMD launching next-gen graphics cards that will have ray tracing front and center.

AMD has confirmed that its next-gen RDNA 2 architecture will see hardware ray tracing on next-gen Radeon graphics cards, with a new GPU ID spotted by Rogame. The new GPU ID is 'GFX1032' which should be Navi 23 -- according to the original GPU IDs found by Komachi we know that Navi 21 should be GFX1030 and Navi 22 should be GFX1031.

Where will Navi 23 fit into the picture? We could see it being a lower- or mid-range product, where Navi 22 will be a more mid-range card and Navi 21 should power the flagship new RDNA 2-based Radeon graphics card later this year -- aka Big Navi. We should see this possibly arrive as the Radeon RX 6900 XT, which you can read more about here.

Buy at Amazon

GIGABYTE Radeon Rx 5700 Xt Gaming OC 8G Graphics Card, (Gv-R57XTGAMING OC-8GD)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$377.19
$360.79$409.99$699.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/22/2020 at 6:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com, twitter.com
Anthony Garreffa

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Anthony Garreffa

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.