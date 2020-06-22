This new GeForce RTX 3090 leak has it at 26% faster than RTX 2080 Ti

A new day, a new leak on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card. This time we have a new listing in the 3DMark database that teases a huge performance upgrade over the current flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

The purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3090 scores 18,257 in graphics score for 3DMark Time Spy, which is a huge 26% faster than the current Turing-based GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. It's even 21% faster than the TITAN RTX, which NVIDIA sells for $2499.

We should expect this card to either be the GeForce RTX 3090 or a new Ampere-based TITAN RTX graphics card, but whatever the hell it is, it's a beast. You can read more on what to expect performance-wise from the GeForce RTX 3090 right here.

