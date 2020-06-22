This new GeForce RTX 3090 leak has it at 26% faster than RTX 2080 Ti

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3090 smiles for 3DMark, is up to 26% faster than RTX 2080 Ti.

Anthony Garreffa | Jun 22, 2020 at 1:56 am CDT (5 mins, 36 secs time to read)

A new day, a new leak on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card. This time we have a new listing in the 3DMark database that teases a huge performance upgrade over the current flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

This new GeForce RTX 3090 leak has it at 26% faster than RTX 2080 Ti
This new GeForce RTX 3090 leak has it at 26% faster than RTX 2080 Ti
This new GeForce RTX 3090 leak has it at 26% faster than RTX 2080 Ti 02 | TweakTown.com
This new GeForce RTX 3090 leak has it at 26% faster than RTX 2080 Ti

The purported Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3090 scores 18,257 in graphics score for 3DMark Time Spy, which is a huge 26% faster than the current Turing-based GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. It's even 21% faster than the TITAN RTX, which NVIDIA sells for $2499.

We should expect this card to either be the GeForce RTX 3090 or a new Ampere-based TITAN RTX graphics card, but whatever the hell it is, it's a beast. You can read more on what to expect performance-wise from the GeForce RTX 3090 right here.

More reading:

This new GeForce RTX 3090 leak has it at 26% faster than RTX 2080 Ti
  • Traversal coprocessor: We have had more leaks on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 3000 series than any family of graphics cards before it, with an interesting "traversal coprocessor" on the new GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. You can read more on that here.
  • How fast is the GeForce RTX 3090? Freaking fast according to rumors, with 60-90% more performance than the current Turing-based flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. We could see this huge performance leap in ray tracing titles, but we'll have to wait a little while longer to see how much graphical power NVIDIA crams into these new cards. You can read more on those rumors here.
  • Power hungry: As for power consumption, GA102 reportedly uses 230W -- while 24GB of GDDR6X (which we should see on the new Ampere-based TITAN RTX) consumes 60W of power. You can read more on that here.
  • Production begins soon: NVIDIA is reportedly in the DVT (or Design Validation Test) range of its new GeForce RTX 3000 series graphics cards. Mass production reportedly kicks off in August 2020, with a media event, benchmarks, and more in September 2020 as I predicted many months ago. More on that here.
This new GeForce RTX 3090 leak has it at 26% faster than RTX 2080 Ti

Even more reading:

NEWS SOURCE:hardwareleaks.com
