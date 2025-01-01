GeForce RTX 5060 laptop benchmark shows a 30% improvement over the RTX 4060

3DMark Time Spy benchmark results for the GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU have reportedly leaked, showing a 30% performance improvement over the RTX 4060.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU shows a 30% performance boost over the RTX 4060 and a 70% increase over the RTX 3060 in a leaked 3DMark Time Spy benchmark. It surpasses the desktop RTX 4060 Ti despite a lower power rating. A full reveal is expected at CES 2025.

With NVIDIA set to release a new generation of desktop and laptop GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards this year, today we've got an early look at mainstream GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU performance via a leaked 3DMark Time Spy benchmark from reviewer Superalloy Skittles at Bilibili (via Huang514613 on X and Videocardz).

The synthetic 3DMark Time Spy benchmark is a DirectX 12 API test that has been around for a few years. The GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU's Graphics Score of 13821 indicates that NVIDIA's new mainstream laptop GPU will deliver a 30% performance increase over its predecessor, the GeForce RTX 4060. And a massive 70% increase over the GeForce RTX 3060 laptop GPU.

We're also seeing a 10% improvement compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, which is nice to see. As a synthetic benchmark, the performance might not translate 1:1 to in-game performance, but it indicates that NVIDIA targets a typical 30% gaming performance improvement for the Blackwell generation.

As Videocardz pointed out, this score is higher than the 165W desktop GeForce RTX 4060 Ti GPU, which is impressive considering that the GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU is expected to feature a maximum power rating of 115W.

The leaked benchmark doesn't include any system-specific information on the tested laptop. Based on previous leaks, the GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU is expected to feature 8GB of GDDR7 memory - similar to the desktop variant. Although the desktop RTX 5060 isn't likely to arrive until at least a few months into 2025, the laptop variants are rumored to launch alongside or close to the desktop GeForce RTX 5080 and RTX 5090's January launch.

If laptop GeForce RTX 5060 benchmarks are beginning to leak, we can expect a full reveal at CES 2025 in a few days.