NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU leaks: estimated 45-65% faster than RTX 4080 Laptop GPU

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU is rumored to be 45% to 65% faster than the RTX 4080 Laptop GPU according to new leaks.

In a new video from Moore's Law is Dead, sources told him that the GB203 GPU that will find its way into the GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU should feature 8000+ CUDA cores and 16GB of next-gen GDDR7 memory. Don't worry, that's not the fastest mobile Blackwell GPU... that'd be the GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU that should rock (an insane) 24GB of GDDR7.

The purported RTX 5080 Laptop GPU being leaked here is based on a heavily cut-down GB203 GPU, but MLID expects the RTX 5080 Laptop GPU to be "way stronger" than the RTX 4080 Laptop GPU. We're looking at the next-gen RTX 5080 Laptop GPU being 45% to 65% faster than the RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, which is a huge deal for 2025 gaming laptops.

NVIDIA's use of 28Gbps GDDR7 memory modules on the purported RTX 5080 Laptop GPU would give it similar memory bandwidth (close to 1TB/sec) as the desktop RTX 4090. MLID predicts performance from the RTX 5080 Laptop GPU to be 45-65% faster than the RTX 4080 Laptop GPU, but also 10-25% faster than the RTX 4090 16GB Laptop GPU, and even around desktop RTX 4070 Ti or even RTX 4080 levels of performance.

We should expect to see RTX 4080 desktop GPU levels of performance out of the laptop-focused RTX 5080 Laptop GPU, with a TDP of at least around 175W or so... expect huge reveals of RTX 50 Laptop GPUs at CES 2025 in early 2025.