PlayStation 5 won't be delayed past 2020, Sony confirms

The PlayStation 5 won't be delayed and will meet its holiday 2020 launch, Sony today confirmed in an earnings report.

Despite previous warnings to investors, Sony now says coronavirus hasn't had a major impact on its console hardware production lines. The company said the PS5 is still "on track for launch in this

holiday season" and games haven't been disrupted either: "no major issues in game software development at this point."

Sony went into greater detail in a supplemental earnings report:

"Regarding the launch of PlayStation 5, although factors such as employees working from home and restrictions on international travel have presented some challenges in regards to part of the testing process and the qualification of production lines, development is progressing with the launch of the console scheduled for the 2020 holiday season.

"At this point in time major problems have not arisen in the game software development pipeline for Sony's own first-party studios or its partners' studios."

The real question is how many PlayStation 5 units Sony will ship in 2020. Previous reports say that Sony will restrict stock to 5-6 million units, possibly due to the console's expected higher MSRP costs.

Sony has yet to announce cost details or launch timing for the PlayStation 5.