PlayStation 5 DualSense controller officially announced

Introducing the DualSense, the PlayStation 5's official controller with haptic feedback, built-in mic, and new create button

Derek Strickland | Apr 7, 2020 at 03:13 pm CDT (1 min, 34 secs reading time)

Sony today officially announced the PlayStation 5's next-gen controller. It's called the DualSense.

The PS5's new DualSense controller is quite futuristic, and looks kind of like those weird old-school PS3 controllers merged with a PS4 system, and pretty much has all the features we've been reporting on for a while now. The DualSense has special rumble feedback and adaptive mechanisms in the triggers to simulate fine-tuned haptics; things like pulling a bow string will feel different than revving up a car, for instance. The DualSense has a built-in mic, USB-C charging, a bigger battery, a new Create button that could fold into the awesome create-your-own-game-demo feature we reported on, and a lot more:

DualSense PS5 controller:

  • USB Type-C charging
  • Adaptive triggers with improve actuators/haptic feedback
  • Built-in Mic lets you chat without a headset
  • New Create button
  • Touchpad
  • Lightbars on the sides of the touchpad
  • Improved battery
  • Built-in speaker
"DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5. The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games - continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future. To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5's launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months," said Sony's Jim Ryan.

Last updated: Apr 7, 2020 at 03:36 pm CDT

NEWS SOURCE:blog.us.playstation.com
Derek Strickland

ABOUT THE AUTHOR - Derek Strickland

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

