PlayStation 5 DualSense controller officially announced

Sony today officially announced the PlayStation 5's next-gen controller. It's called the DualSense.

The PS5's new DualSense controller is quite futuristic, and looks kind of like those weird old-school PS3 controllers merged with a PS4 system, and pretty much has all the features we've been reporting on for a while now. The DualSense has special rumble feedback and adaptive mechanisms in the triggers to simulate fine-tuned haptics; things like pulling a bow string will feel different than revving up a car, for instance. The DualSense has a built-in mic, USB-C charging, a bigger battery, a new Create button that could fold into the awesome create-your-own-game-demo feature we reported on, and a lot more:

DualSense PS5 controller:

USB Type-C charging

Adaptive triggers with improve actuators/haptic feedback

Built-in Mic lets you chat without a headset

New Create button

Touchpad

Lightbars on the sides of the touchpad

Improved battery

Built-in speaker

"DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5. The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games - continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future. To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5's launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months," said Sony's Jim Ryan.

Last updated: Apr 7, 2020 at 03:36 pm CDT