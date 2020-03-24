Xbox Series X delay: Microsoft worried about demand, not supply

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella comments on possible Xbox Series X delay, assuring that supply chains are getting 'back on the rails'

It's very likely the next-gen Xbox Series X console could be delayed due to coronavirus' significant worldwide economic disruption. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella finally comments on the system's possible delay.

The games industry is booming right now thanks to stay-at-home COVID-19 quarantines. But gaming is far from safe. The virus is expected to force game delays as well as push back 2020's new console hardware generation, which depends on overseas Chinese factories and critical international shipping routes to function.

Will Microsoft delay the Xbox Series X? Maybe.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella isn't totally sure all of the company's upcoming hardware will launch as planned. Nadella is more worried about the demand, aligning with DFC Intelligence's predictions.

"We'll have to check back on it. But the one good thing is the supply chains are all coming back. In some sense right now that is not a real issue. I think the bigger issue is what happens in the United States, in Europe, and other developing markets, around the demand side of this going forward," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a recent interview with CNBC News.

Nadella goes on to say that the supply/manufacturing might not be the biggest issue. The teams still have to actually finish the hardware before it can actually start being made.

"But we feel good about where we are, especially when you look at how we're able to meet the demands of our work-from-home kits. Therefore I think on the supply side we're getting back on the rails. The question now will be more getting the products done and then launched. Obviously we're going to focus mostly again on quality as well as the demand situation. And more importantly, safety for the people."

From what we've seen the Xbox Series X looks pretty finalized. Everything's been mapped out and assembled, from the chassis to the crazy 130mm fan and vapor chamber cooling system, to the new AMD SoC and customized motherboard.

Microsoft has yet to officially announce a delay and we probably won't hear any news for at least a few more months on the topic.

Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.

Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:

Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):

8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU

12.15 TFLOP Navi GPU on RDNA 2 architecture

7nm+ AMD SoC

16GB GDDR6 memory

2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf

4x CPU power of Xbox One generation

Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases

Adaptive sync supported

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)

120FPS gaming

Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)

Variable Rate Shading

Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores

Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games

New controller with a dedicated share button

Compatible with Xbox One accessories

Xbox Series X coverage:

