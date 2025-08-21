Black Myth Wukong runs at 60FPS on Xbox Series S after all

Black Myth Wukong just launched on Xbox, and the game can actually hit 60FPS on the lower-end Xbox Series S despite the system's weaker hardware specs.

Microsoft's Xbox Series S once again shows its capabilities in the right hands as Game Science manages to get Black Myth Wukong running at 60FPS on the system.

Black Myth Wukong can achieve 60FPS on the Xbox Series S after all, new frame rate tests have shown. The news comes after months of back-and-forth controversy about Wukong's delay on Xbox, with speculation that Sony paid extra to keep the game off of Xbox.

Now it's been revealed that Wukong can hit a steady 60FPS on the Series S in performance mode, however there's some screen-tearing issues in balanced mode.

Publicly, developer Game Science said that Wukong's Xbox version was essentially delayed to give the team more time to make sure the game runs great on the Series S' lower-end hardware. There was speculation that the reason the game didn't launch on Xbox was due to complications with the Series S version's development.

"We are currently optimizing the Xbox Series X|S version to meet our quality standards, so it won't release simultaneously with the other platforms. We apologize for the delay and aim to minimize the wait for Xbox users. We will announce the release date as soon as it meets our quality standards," Game Science had said at the time.

Black Myth Wukong is one of the best-selling games of all time, especially for Chinese game developers.

Wukong has sold over 10 million copies worldwide on PlayStation 5 and PC, but the devs are confident Wukong can hit 30 million sales. Now that it's on Xbox, it should sell even more. It also had a $70 million budget.

Game Science is expanding the Black Myth series with their latest game, Black Myth Zhong Kui, a new hack-and-slash game that tells the myth of the King of Ghosts.