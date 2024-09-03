Microsoft gives new statement on why Black Myth: Wukong isn't on Xbox yet

Microsoft delivers a fresh statement on why Game Science's Chinese mega-hit Black Myth: Wukong still is not available on Xbox Series X/S consoles.

The Black Myth: Wukong saga continues as Microsoft has issued a new statement on why the Chinese best-selling game has yet to release on Xbox consoles.

Black Myth: Wukong was originally supposed to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, but has only launched on PS5 and PC. Since its release in late August, the action RPG has become a mega-hit across the globe, selling over 10 million copies on just PS5 and PC combined. So...where's the Xbox version?

Insider reports indicate that Sony had some sort of exclusivity deal with Black Myth: Wukong. The details aren't extensively clear, but the information points to Sony Interactive Entertainment helping assist Wukong's development in an effort to speed up the game's launch on PS5. This may not have been a traditional marketing deal, however, as Sony has not attached any sort of exclusivity disclaimer to Wukong's promo materials on the platform.

Sources have now told five separate reporters and outlets about this topic. Sources have told three reporters that some sort of exclusivity deal was in place: Fobes' Paul Tassi, IGN's Kat Bailey, and more recently Digital Foundry's Richard Leadbetter.

However, Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb has said there is "no money marketing deal keeping the game off Xbox."

Shpeshal Nick, who typically has inside information on the going-ons in the games industry, has also heard that there was no exclusivity deal with Sony:

"I heard there was a misunderstanding around this stuff. I heard Sony only paid to help get the port done. No exclusivity," Nick said on Twitter.

Now we have an update directly from Microsoft. The company can't comment on what's going on between Game Science and Sony, but Team Xbox did issue a new statement to Forbes' Paul Tassi that says Wukong hasn't been delayed due to platform issues (e.g. the Xbox Series S being an inferior system and holding Wukong's development back).

"As we have said before, we're excited for the launch of Black Myth Wukong on Xbox Series X|S and are working with Game Science to bring the game to our platforms. "We'd prefer not to comment on the deals made by our partners with other platform holders but we can confirm that the delay is not due to Xbox platform limitations that have been raised to us."

Neither Game Science nor Sony have officially commented on this matter.