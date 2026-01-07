ID-Cooling unveils the IS-77-XT BLACK CPU cooler and FROST X55 Thermal Grease

TL;DR: ID-Cooling launched the IS-77-XT BLACK CPU cooler featuring six heat pipes, a nickel-plated copper base, and 150W TDP support with low noise levels. Alongside, the FROST X55 thermal paste offers 16.2 W/m-K conductivity, long-term durability, and multiple fragrance options for enhanced cooling performance.

ID-Cooling has introduced a new CPU cooler and thermal paste at CES 2026, the IS-77-XT Black and FROST X55 thermal paste are now here.

The IS-77-XT BLACK comes in at a height of 77mm, it features six heat pipes, and a nickel-plated copper base. ID-Cooling has rated the IS-77-XT BLACK up to 150W TDP, and explained that it uses reflow soldering for improved heat transfer. Furthermore, the IS-77-XT BLACK produces noise levels up to 33.9 dB(A), and a fan that reaches up to 65.2 CFM. Notably, the fan comes with support for both downward intake and upward exhaust.

Next up is the FROST 55 thermal paste, which ID-Cooling states it's rated for 16.2 W/m-K thermal conductivity, while also being electrically conductive and non-corrosive. The press materials informed us the FROST 55 is designed to resist drying and pump-out effects, enabling long-term thermal performance. The thermal paste will be arriving in a variety of different fragrances; Core, Poma, Luna, Viola, and Bella.

