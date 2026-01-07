ASUS unveils a 171-inch 1080p 240Hz OLED wearable gaming monitor at CES 2026

ASUS has unveiled a 171-inch wearable gaming monitor at CES 2026, enabling users to blow their games up to gigantic sizes wherever they are.

ASUS has showcased a number of cool products at CES 2026, but one that particularly caught my eye was the ROG XREAL R1 glasses.

ASUS had a few demo units of the R1 on display at CES 2026, and they are ASUS's solution to a gamer needing more screen space, but their desk simply isn't going to cut it. The XREAL R1 glasses are 240Hz micro-OLED 1920 x 1080p gaming glasses that are powered over a single USB-C cable. The glasses act as any normal display would, meaning they can be plugged in to any device that supports display out over USB-C. ASUS demonstrated they can even be plugged into smartphones.

When wearing the XREAL R1 glasses you are presented with a 171-inch display that can be locked in place by pressing the lock button on the frame of the glasses. A second button also engages the transparency or blacked-out modes, which can be used to quickly drop the immersion and engage with someone speaking to you while the XREAL R1's are in use. The glasses give a 57-degree field of view, and include Sound by Bose technology.

Additionally, for PC gamers the gaming glasses come bundled with the ROG Control Dock, a docking station that enables users to easily connect the R1 to a gaming PC.