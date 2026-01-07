MSI unveils a new OLED gaming monitor built for creatives at CES 2026

MSI has unveiled the Pro Max 271UPXW12G, a gaming monitor designed around what creatives need out of a display, without compromising gaming performance.

MSI has unveiled a new lineup of products falling under the Pro Max label, which MSI states is aimed at creatives that also want some gaming performance.

The new Pro Max product range covers everything from components to All-in-One PCs, and each leans more toward providing benefit for creatives rather than gaming. For example, the Pro Max 271UPXW12G is a 27-inch 4K OLED monitor that sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms (GtG) response time. However, MSI has calibrated the 271UPXW12G to receive Delta E < 2 color accuracy. Additionally, the 271UPXW12G is outfitted with an array of connectivity options.

The 271UPXW12G features 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4a, 1x Type-C (DP alt.) w/ 98W PD, 1x Type-C (DP alt.) w/ 15W PD, 1x Headphone-out, 4x USB 5Gbps Type-A, and 1x USB 5Gbps Type-B. Furthermore, the 271UPXW12G has a PureBlack QD-OLED panel with Anti-Glare Low Reflection, making it ideal for workspaces that have a lot of uncontrollable and unfavorable lighting. The 271UPXW12G also features KVM capable of controlling up to three devices.

