ASUS unveils 3rd gen 32-inch 4K OLED that puts the black in black

ASUS has unveiled the third generation of its 32-inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor, which introduces BlackShield Film, boosting black levels even further.

TL;DR: ASUS introduced the third-generation P32UCDM3, a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED 240Hz gaming monitor, featuring BlackShield Film to enhance panel durability and boost black levels by 40% in bright environments. This upgrade reduces glare and improves color accuracy without altering design or gaming performance.

ASUS has unveiled a few new gaming monitors at CES 2026, and one of them is a refreshed version of the PG32UCDM, a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED 240Hz gaming monitor.

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

At CES 2026 ASUS has unveiled the third-generation of the P32UCDM3, and the key difference between this new model and its predecessor is the inclusion of BlackShield Film, which is an improvement to the QD-OLED panel's durability, and more impressively, the steep increase in black levels, particularly in well lit environments.

One of the biggest criticisms of QD-OLED panels is how they perform in well-lit environments, as direct light on the panel can cause colors to look completely washed out. ASUS intends BlackShield Film to be an answer to that problem, and judging from the small amount of testing I did at the ASUS booth with the new P32UCDM3 and the previous generation model right next to it, the results speak for themselves. BlackShield Film definitely improves black levels, with ASUS estimating a 40% boost in bright environments.

5

Glare from direct sources of light has also been improved. Other than those improvements the P32UCDM3 remains the same, with no major changes to its physical design or gaming performance.