Cooler Master unveils new PC cases that comes with a 24K pure gold-plated logo

Cooler Master has showcased a new lineup of PC cases at CES 2026, and leading the pack is the extremely limited-edition COSMOS Alpha Gold.
The above is a flagship collector's edition that will only have 199 made. Each of the 199 will have its respective number inscribed. The COSMOS Alpha Gold features industrial-grade 3D mesh panels along with a 24K pure gold-plated Cooler Master logo. The Alpha Gold is constructed with full high-grade aluminum alloy frames and tempered glass panels, and has been enhanced even further with its under-case ARGB lighting.
The Alpha Gold case comes with two 200 x 38mm fans, and the option to install up to three 120 mm fans at the rear of the chassis to exhaust the heat generated by your high-end components. Furthermore, the COSMOS Alpha Gold comes with a sliding motherboard tray that users can utilize to move the location of their motherboard from one side of the chassis to another. Lastly, there is an adjustable fan bracket that supports fan sizes from 120 to 200 mm.
Users can take advantage of the adjustable fan bracket to target zones of intense heat to maximize cooling of components.
