Video Cards & GPUs

PowerColor teases Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs with new Red Devil, Hellhound, and Reaper cards

PowerColor unveils its custom RDNA 4 graphics cards: new Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 cards in new Red Devil, Hellhound, and Reaper series.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: PowerColor has launched its custom Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards in the Red Devil, Hellhound, and Reaper series, powered by RDNA 4. The Red Devil series features factory overclocking, advanced cooling, and a unique Hellstone design.

PowerColor has officially unveiled its new custom Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 graphics cards in its RDNA 4-powered Red Devil, Hellhound, and Reaper series cards.

PowerColor teases Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs with new Red Devil, Hellhound, and Reaper cards 02
6

The new Red Devil Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards are the flagship RDNA 4 cards from the company, with factory overclocking for maximum performance. PowerColor's new Red Devil series has high-end VRMs, Honeywell PTM7950 thermal pads, and a premium cooling solution with an optimal heat pipe arrangement across its 12-layer PCB.

PowerColor is using a multi-facted design called Hellstone on its new Red Devil RX 9070 series GPUs, with the new RDNA 4-powered cards feature Keystone: PowerColor's new software control hub. Better yet, PowerColor has a Limited Red Devil Edition for both the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 graphics cards that includes the Red Devil Metal Keycap.

PowerColor teases Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs with new Red Devil, Hellhound, and Reaper cards 10PowerColor teases Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs with new Red Devil, Hellhound, and Reaper cards 11

We also have the new Hellhound series that the company is making in both black and white, with the black-themed Hellhound RX 9070 series GPU featuring an icy blue LED lighting system and a dark mode, too. The Hellhound Spectral White series has a totally white PCB, shroud, and I/O area that looks equally as good.

PowerColor teases Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs with new Red Devil, Hellhound, and Reaper cards 03
6

Lastly, there's the Reaper series which is the plainest-looking of them all, but PowerColor's new Reaper RX 9070 series GPUs have Honeywell PTM7950 thermal pads for improved cooling, and decent GPU clocks out of the box with up to 2970MHz boost in the STD/Silent mode, while the Hellhound and Red Devil cards have a dedicated OC mode for higher RDNA 4 clocks.

  • Red Devil RX 9070 XT "OC Mode": 3060MHz
  • Red Devil RX 9070 XT "Game Mode": 2520MHz
  • Hellhound RX 9070 XT "OC Mode": 3010MHz
  • Hellhound RX 9070 XT "Game Mode": 2460MHz
  • Reaper RX 9070 XT "STD/Silent Mode": 2970MHz

The Ultimate Weapon in Gaming: "The Red Devil emerges as the unparalleled force in gaming, pushing performance to its absolute peak. Powered by AMD's cutting-edge RDNA™ 4 architecture and equipped with PowerColor's advanced, whisper-quiet cooling system, it delivers exceptional performance and immersive gameplay. At its core lies the Hellstone, a breathtaking design element where vibrant RGB lighting pulses with an otherworldly glow, embodying fiery power and precision. This symbolic feature not only illuminates but represents the Red Devil's boundless strength, leading gamers through the darkness to ultimate victory".

PowerColor teases Radeon RX 9070 series GPUs with new Red Devil, Hellhound, and Reaper cards 04
6

Engineered for Triumph: "The PowerColor Red Devil RX 9070 Series is a gaming powerhouse built to dominate. With an enhanced triple fan cooling system (100mm each), 7 x 6φ heatpipes threading through its robust heatsink, and a premium copper plate ensuring direct contact with the GPU and VRAM, heat dissipation is lightning fast. Its premium phase VRM design, backed by high-quality PCBs, and DrMOS, guarantees unmatched overclocking, stability and cooling efficiency. The Red Devil is your ultimate companion for gaming victory-unleash its power and conquer every challenge".

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, powercolor.com

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

