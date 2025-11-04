ID-COOLING's compact and affordable FROZN A410 TD Air Cooler has a digital display

Although most modern gaming PCs, which often feature tempered glass and panoramic views, utilize liquid cooling for the CPU, the traditional air cooler remains the go-to option for many, as it is often more affordable while still delivering excellent thermal and cooling performance.
Case in point, the new FROZN A410 TD Air Cooler from ID-COOLING features direct-touch heat pipes for maximum contact. The reinforced, 50mm-wide, black-coated aluminum fins offer improved heat dissipation with an expanded surface area, and a single high-quality AF-125-K PWN fan delivers airflow. The new ID-COOLING FROZN A410 TD supports CPUs with a TDP of up to 220W, for stable performance even under heavy loads.
It's also a stylish unit that features a top-mounted digital display, showcasing real-time CPU temperatures alongside other system information via ID-COOLING's easy-to-use app. Like all of ID-COOLING's latest coolers, it ships with an upgraded X25 mounting kit that includes a one-piece, universal bracket for AMD and Intel systems, pre-applied with FROST X45 thermal paste.
- Read more: Cooler Master's new Mini-ITX case has enough room for a GeForce RTX 5090
- Read more: ID-COOLING shows off HUNTER DUET GDL with dual 360mm AIO radiators, and more at Computex 2024
- Read more: ID-COOLING's new FX360 AIO Coolers offer real-time monitoring and a next-gen pump
The ID-COOLING FROZN A410 TD is also affordable, available now for only $34.99 (Amazon). However, if you're building a compact and powerful mini-ITX gaming PC, the 152mm height of the FROZN A410 TD might not be suitable, and you would probably need something like the new ID-COOLING IS-53-XT BLACK.
This low-profile air cooler is ideal for ITX builds, with a height of roughly a third of the FROZN, at 53mm. This means it won't block or come into contact with components like RAM, your GPU, or rear I/O. With its CNC-machined copper base, optimized fin stack, and compact 92x17 mm high-pressure fan that can spin up to 3000 RPM, the IS-53-XT is designed for high-performance small rigs. ID-COOLING IS-53-XT BLACK is available now for only $34.99 (Amazon).