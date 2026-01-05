ASUS reveals monster new G1000 flagship ROG gaming desktop PC: packed with the best PC hardware

ASUS unleashes its new ROG G1000: a new desktop gaming PC with the best hardware on the market, up to RTX 5090, 128GB RAM, 4TB SSD, and SO much more.

TL;DR: ASUS unveils the ROG G1000 desktop gaming PC at CES 2026, featuring the world's first AniMe Holo holographic fan system, advanced ROG Thermal Atrium CPU cooling, and options up to GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs. With up to 128GB DDR5 RAM and 4TB Gen4 SSD, it delivers top-tier performance and extensive customization.

ASUS has just unleashed its new ROG G1000 at CES 2026, a next-level desktop gaming PC that has the best PC gaming hardware money can buy, and show-stopping innovation. Check it out:

20 20

VIEW GALLERY - 20 IMAGES

At the core of the new ASUS ROG G1000 desktop gaming PC is the built-in AniMe Holo fan, which is the world's first holographic fan system inside of a pre-built gaming PC, and it's capable of projecting customizable holographic visuals on your PC.

The AniMe Holo module is housed inside of an independent chamber that features a hinge-door design, making sure that airflow isn't interfering with the rest of the components thermal path, helping reduce overall system noise by limiting vibration from the AniMe Holo system.

20 20

CPU cooling wise, ASUS's new ROG G1000 system is using the ROG Thermal Atrium that keeps your CPU cool, and on the GPU side of things you've got a bunch of high-end graphics cards to choose from.

20 20

ASUS is offering up the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, the ROG Strix RTX 5070 Ti, or the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics cards.

20 20

There's up to 128GB of DDR5 memory inside of the ASUS ROG G1000, and up to 4TB of Gen4 SSD storage, ready for peak performance whether it's gaming, content creation, professional workloads, or anything in between.

The huge 104L ATX ultra tower enhances airflow, has room for even larger cooling hardware, and is easy to maintain, while the Fan Key provides instant one-touch thermal boost. ASUS says that customization is easy and extensive through its Armoury Crate and Aura Sync, providing users of the ROG G1000 system with the ability to tweak RGB lighting across the GPU, cooling fans, water-cooling blocks, and the exclusive AniMe Holo.

ASUS says that each of its new ROG G1000 desktop gaming PCs are individually validated for stability, and they're backed by comprehensive ROG service.