MSI unveils a productivity powerhouse monitor with hidden gaming capabilities

MSI has launched under its new Pro Max lineup the 271QPHW E14, a 27-inch IPS monitor that comes equipped with an array of connectivity options.

MSI's new Pro Max lineup has introduced a range of new products that are more angled toward creatives, but still harbor some gaming capabilities.

For example, the PRO MAX 271QPHW E14 is a 27-inch IPS display that features a 2560 x 1440p (QHD) resolution paired with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 4ms (GtG) response time. By all accounts, the 271QPHW E14 could be easily recognized for a gaming monitor given those aforementioned specifications, but MSI has equipped the 271QPHW E14 with features that creatives would benefit immensely from.

The 271QPHW E14 has EyesErgo+ which is the new breakthrough circular polarization technology that changes how the light from the monitor hits our eyes. In a nutshell, circular polarization changes the light from the monitor into a state that makes the light waves far less harsh on eyes, dramatically reducing eye strain. Additionally, the 271QPHW E14 is also calibrated with delta-E (AE) < 2, and it features a 65W USB-C port. Also in the creative lane is the inclusion of a KVM switch.

As for connectivity, the 271QPHW E14 has 2x HDMI 2.0b (WQHD@144Hz), 1x DisplayPort 1.2a, 1x Type-C (DP alt.) w/ 65W PD, 1x Headphone-out, 2x USB 5Gbps Type-A, and 1x USB 5Gbps Type-B port.