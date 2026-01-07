Cooler Master GPU shield unveiled as the counter to melting graphics cards

Cooler Master has unveiled a PSU and an adapter that are designed to calm any melting fears had by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 and 50 series owners.

TL;DR: Cooler Master introduces GPU Shield, a power protection system integrated into PSUs to prevent melting cables caused by excessive power draw in NVIDIA RTX 40 and 50 series GPUs. It detects abnormal current, alerts users via LED, and ensures safe power delivery, available in the MWE Gold V4 PSU lineup from 750W to 1000W.

Cooler Master has unveiled a new product designed to save NVIDIA's RTX 40 and 50 series of graphics cards from accidentally pulling too much power from the PSU and resulting in melting cables.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 and 50 series GPUs can be quite power hungry, particularly at the higher end of the stack. Some of these intense power draws in combination with poor power cable seating, and faulty power cables, resulted in some users reporting melting. Power exceeding what the cable has been rated for has caused damage in several cases, and Cooler Master believes it has a solution, or at the very least a preventative measure.

GPU Shield is power protection that has been directly integrated into the PSU, with the GPU shield Adapter Cable being able to automatically detect abnormal current, and adjusts PSU output in real-time. Additionally, users are alerted of the abnormal current through LED indicators. Cooler Master explained to me that GPU Shield is also capable of identifying current imbalance, poor contact, or partial insertion before connectors are damaged.

GPU shield is fully compatible with all 12V-12x6 power supplies, and installs easily between an existing PSU and GPU cabling. Cooler Master informed me GPU Shield will be available on the MWE Gold V4 PSU that will be arriving in SKUs from 750W up to 1000W. Notably, the MWE Gold V4 PSU has GPU Shield built-in.