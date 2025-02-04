Overclockers UK expects new GeForce RTX 5090 shipments in the next 3 to 16 weeks

Overclockers UK retailer stock update: RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 totally sold out, new RTX 5080 ETA is 2-6 weeks, new RTX 5090 ETA is a huge 3-16 weeks away.

TL;DR: UK gamers face a wait of 3-16 weeks for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards, with Overclockers UK sold out due to high demand and limited stock. Pre-orders have ceased. NVIDIA partners report stock issues, with NVIDIA controlling chip distribution. NVIDIA declined to comment on the shortages. UK gamers face a wait of 3-16 weeks for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards, with Overclockers UK sold out due to high demand and limited stock. Pre-orders have ceased. NVIDIA partners report stock issues, with NVIDIA controlling chip distribution. NVIDIA declined to comment on the shortages.

UK gamers will have a couple of months of waiting before they see new flagship NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards from hitting their shores, with retailer Overclockers UK completely sold out... with 3-16 weeks of waiting to go.

In a new post on X, the retailer said that their RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics card supplies are sold out and "pre-orders ceased" adding that "due to incredibly high demand and limited stock, all 50 series cards sold shortly after launch with soem pre-orders taken in restricted quantities". Stock ETAs are as follows:

RTX 5090 ETA: 3-16 weeks

RTX 5080 ETA: 2-6 weeks

I just talked to some suppliers (I work in IT) and even the partner (MSI, ASUS, ZOTAC, etc...) is apparently complaining that the stock exists but NVIDIA is abusing their partner contract and decides when to send chips and which chip to send and if they don't comply they just don't get any even though it's already paid for".

The Verge reached out to NVIDIA, but the company declined to respond, leaving the outlet to explain: "We reached out to NVIDIA to comment on the RTX 5090 launch issues, but the company refused to comment beyond its previous warning about stock shortages".