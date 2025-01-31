Newegg sold its entire RTX 5090, RTX 5080 GPU stock in 20 minutes, most were gone in 5 minutes

Newegg sold out of its entire inventory of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards in under 20 minutes, with most of them flying out the door within 5 minutes.
The US retailer issued a press release explaining the situation, experiencing "an overwhelming response" to the highly anticipated launch of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs. Newegg explains that gaming enthusiasts, content creators, system integrators, and PC builders "rushed to secure the first batch of the latest AI-powered graphics technology, driving demand to unprecedented levels and cementing the RTX 50 Series as one of the most sought-after GPU launches in history".
Jim Tseng, VP of Product Management at Newegg, said: "The response to the NVIDIA RTX 50 Series has been extraordinary. The overwhelming demand reaffirms the gaming and PC community's enthusiasm for the very best technology".
He continued: "For our customers who have not yet been able to secure a GPU, we're committed to working with NVIDIA and our AIB (Add-In Board) partners to ensure future restocks and continued availability." Tseng continued, "Getting the latest cards into our customers is our passion, and we're proud to also offer a GPU trade-in program that makes it more affordable for customers to upgrade to the latest generation of video cards".
Key Launch Highlights:
- Product Page Domination: The RTX 50 Series accounted for 18 of Newegg's top 25 most-visited product pages, demonstrating its immense popularity.
- Top Search Trends: 9 of the top 10 search queries on Newegg were related to the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090.
- Surging Interest: Searches for "5080" and "5090" increased 25 times compared to the previous week.
- Traffic Surge: Newegg experienced an 8-10x increase in site traffic during the launch window.
- Fast Sellout: The RTX 50 Series sold out entirely within 20 minutes, with most inventory claimed in just 5 minutes.
- Diverse Product Selection: Newegg offered a wide range of RTX 50 Series GPUs from leading manufacturers, including ASUS, GIGABYTE, AORUS, MSI, PNY and ZOTAC. Additionally, pre-built gaming desktops featuring RTX 50 Series GPUs from brands such as ABS, iBUYPOWER, AVGPU, Cobratype, Skytech, and Yeyian were available, providing multiple high-performance options for gamers.