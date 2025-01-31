Newegg sold its entire RTX 5090, RTX 5080 GPU stock in 20 minutes, most were gone in 5 minutes

Newegg sold out its entire stock of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards in 20 minutes, most inventory was claimed in just 5 minutes.

Newegg sold out of its entire inventory of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards in under 20 minutes, with most of them flying out the door within 5 minutes.

The US retailer issued a press release explaining the situation, experiencing "an overwhelming response" to the highly anticipated launch of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs. Newegg explains that gaming enthusiasts, content creators, system integrators, and PC builders "rushed to secure the first batch of the latest AI-powered graphics technology, driving demand to unprecedented levels and cementing the RTX 50 Series as one of the most sought-after GPU launches in history".

Jim Tseng, VP of Product Management at Newegg, said: "The response to the NVIDIA RTX 50 Series has been extraordinary. The overwhelming demand reaffirms the gaming and PC community's enthusiasm for the very best technology".

He continued: "For our customers who have not yet been able to secure a GPU, we're committed to working with NVIDIA and our AIB (Add-In Board) partners to ensure future restocks and continued availability." Tseng continued, "Getting the latest cards into our customers is our passion, and we're proud to also offer a GPU trade-in program that makes it more affordable for customers to upgrade to the latest generation of video cards".

