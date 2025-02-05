NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 priced at 5x the MSRP in Taiwan: selling for insane $9100

NVIDIA's new flagship ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card has an MSRP of $1999, but in Taiwan it's selling for 5x that MSRP at up to a mind-boggling $9100. Yes... over nine thousand dollars.
In a new report from CNA, we're learning that NVIDIA's new beasty GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card sells for up to NT $300,000 (which works out to around $9100 USD or so). Taiwan is one of NVIDIA's key markets, and with supply issues there -- and everywhere, really -- this is getting ridiculous.
Taiwan reportedly received just "single-digits" for launch stock of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards. We also have Chinese New Year mixing things up right now, so the next batches of Blackwell gaming GPUs is still weeks away at best, and it's not just Taiwan... the biggest US retailers are sold out, and the UK has between 3-16 weeks to wait for new waves of RTX 5090 graphics cards.
- Read more: Overclockers UK expects new GeForce RTX 5090 shipments in 3 to 16 weeks
- Read more: RTX 5090 + RTX 5080 a paper launch, biggest US retailers are SOLD OUT
- Read more: Newegg sold RTX 5090, RTX 5080 GPU stock in 20 minutes, most gone in 5 minutes
- Read more: PC gamers climb fence of kindergarten in Japan, after chaotic RTX 5090 lottery
- Read more: RTX 5090 launch supply leaks: is 'basically non-existent', one store has 0 stock
- Read more: RTX 5090, RTX 5080 supply leaks: RTX 5080 supply is OK, RTX 5090 will be TIGHT
- Read more: RTX 5090, RTX 5080 sales restrictions rumor: no businesses, just PC gamers
We should expect things to improve in the coming weeks, but right now, trying to get a new GeForce RTX 5090 is either impossible, you're paying insane amounts on top from scalpers, or you were lucky enough to scoop up some of the launch stock.