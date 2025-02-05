All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 priced at 5x the MSRP in Taiwan: selling for insane $9100

NVIDIA's new flagship ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card selling for up to $9100 in Taiwan, a mind-boggling 5x increase of the MSRP.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card, priced at $1999, is selling for up to $9100 in Taiwan due to limited supply. Taiwan received minimal launch stock, and global shortages are causing delays. Major retailers in the US and UK are sold out, with restocks expected in weeks.

NVIDIA's new flagship ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card has an MSRP of $1999, but in Taiwan it's selling for 5x that MSRP at up to a mind-boggling $9100. Yes... over nine thousand dollars.

2

In a new report from CNA, we're learning that NVIDIA's new beasty GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card sells for up to NT $300,000 (which works out to around $9100 USD or so). Taiwan is one of NVIDIA's key markets, and with supply issues there -- and everywhere, really -- this is getting ridiculous.

Taiwan reportedly received just "single-digits" for launch stock of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards. We also have Chinese New Year mixing things up right now, so the next batches of Blackwell gaming GPUs is still weeks away at best, and it's not just Taiwan... the biggest US retailers are sold out, and the UK has between 3-16 weeks to wait for new waves of RTX 5090 graphics cards.

We should expect things to improve in the coming weeks, but right now, trying to get a new GeForce RTX 5090 is either impossible, you're paying insane amounts on top from scalpers, or you were lucky enough to scoop up some of the launch stock.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

