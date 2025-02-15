NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 supply will be 'stupidly high soon' leaving scalpers to 'cry so hard'

NVIDIA's current stock on the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 is pretty nuts right now, but supply will be 'stupidly high soon' and have scalpers 'cry so hard'.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card faces high demand but limited stock. To address this, NVIDIA is using excess TSMC yields to produce more RTX 50 series GPUs. The supply of RTX 5090 is expected to increase significantly, impacting scalpers. Upcoming releases include RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5070, and RTX 5060. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card faces high demand but limited stock. To address this, NVIDIA is using excess TSMC yields to produce more RTX 50 series GPUs. The supply of RTX 5090 is expected to increase significantly, impacting scalpers. Upcoming releases include RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5070, and RTX 5060.

NVIDIA's new ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card has had some immense demand, but stock hasn't been great worldwide... and it seems that is about to change, and it will have scalpers "cry so hard".

In a new post on X by leaker MEGAsizeGPU, we're learning that NVIDIA has purchased "shit loads" of TSMC yields for B200, but "now the market doesn't want that much B200, and RTX 40 is retired... the only solution is to make as much RTX 50 as possible to cover the unused yield of B200".

This was in a reply to a previous tweet from the leaker who said: "the supply of RTX 5090 will be stupidly high soon. Scalpers will cry so hard".

NVIDIA's new Blackwell B200 AI GPU demand has slowed, with companies moving into custom ASIC designs, meaning there are unused semiconductor wafers that NVIDIA has, and will now use them to meet the demand for its new GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs... perfect.

Read more: Overclockers UK expects new GeForce RTX 5090 shipments in the next 3 to 16 weeks

The company has only released its higher-end GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 designs so far, with the new RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5070, and RTX 5060 coming in the weeks ahead. Furthermore, we've also got NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs that will power next-gen gaming laptops in the coming months, so the company needs as much Blackwell silicon it can get its hands on.