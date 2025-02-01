GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 was pretty much a paper launch, biggest US retailers are SOLD OUT

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards are sold out at the biggest US retailers: Micro Center, Best Buy, Newegg all have NO stock.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards are sold out across major US retailers like Micro Center, Best Buy, and Newegg. Despite high prices, demand has outstripped supply, with rumors of limited availability proving true. Some options remain through purchasing pre-built gaming PCs, though at a higher cost. NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards are sold out across major US retailers like Micro Center, Best Buy, and Newegg. Despite high prices, demand has outstripped supply, with rumors of limited availability proving true. Some options remain through purchasing pre-built gaming PCs, though at a higher cost.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards are pretty much sold out US-wide, with the biggest retailers in the US sold out: Micro Center, Best Buy, and Newegg are all wiped of their stock.

No matter the price, no matter the whinging of how the custom RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 cards are 40% (or more) expensive, NVIDIA's new graphics cards have been wiped from shelves. There were rumors before the launch of how bad the supply situation of the new RTX 50 series GPU was, but it seems to be even worse than that.

US retailers including Micro Center, Newegg, and Best Buy might be completely out of stock, but if PC gamers still wanted to find themselves a new GeForce RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 graphics card... there are still options, but it'll cost ya. You'd need to buy a pre-built gaming PC with a new RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 inside. It'll be more expensive, but you'll have a new Blackwell GPU.

Over on Reddit in the r/Microcenter subreddit, gamers have been talking about their experiences at local Microcenter retailers. Someone made a spreadsheet and shared it to r/NVIDIA, showing that 68% of the listed Microcenter outlets had less than 10 of the RTX 5090 graphics cards in stock.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Did you get one in the end?