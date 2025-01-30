All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Video Cards & GPUs

PC gamers climb fence of next-door kindergarten in Japan, after chaotic RTX 5090 lottery

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 launch day in Japan sees PC gamers jumping over the fence of a next-door kindergarten to get their new RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 card.

Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: A chaotic lottery for the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 in Japan led to PC gamers climbing a kindergarten fence after the event ended prematurely. Reports indicate limited global supply, with fewer than 1000 units available in the US at launch, and significant shipments not expected until March 2025.

PC gamers have jumped the fence of a next-door kindergarten in Japan after a chaotic lottery to secure their new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card... yikes.

Japanese media reports that one of the lotteries run by PC Koubou started at around 3 PM local time, and it ended in a mess. PC gamers were climbing over a fence of a kindergarten nearby, with screams heard, and a photo of a destroyed kindergarten sign. The RTX 5090 lottery ended before most attendees arrived, which saw PC gamers mad and upset at the venue.

In a post on X, "sarasteam0151" posted some photos from the RTX 5090 lottery in Japan, explaining (machine translation): "the PC Koubou Parts Hall has started calling for entries for a lottery to purchase the RTX 5090, but the situation is currently in chaos. Angry shouts were heard, and some people even climbed over the fence of the kindergarten next door".

It's not just Japan that is having a flurry of PC gamers seeking the fastest graphics card on the planet, with leaker Moore's Law is Dead reporting from multiple sources that the GeForce RTX 5090 launch supply is beak, at best. One of MLID's sources said that there are less than 1000 of the new ultra-enthusiast flagship RTX 5090 graphics cards available in the US for launch, and that we won't see sizeable shipments of the RTX 5090 until March 2025.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

