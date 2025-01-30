PC gamers climb fence of next-door kindergarten in Japan, after chaotic RTX 5090 lottery

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 launch day in Japan sees PC gamers jumping over the fence of a next-door kindergarten to get their new RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 card.

PC gamers have jumped the fence of a next-door kindergarten in Japan after a chaotic lottery to secure their new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card... yikes.

Japanese media reports that one of the lotteries run by PC Koubou started at around 3 PM local time, and it ended in a mess. PC gamers were climbing over a fence of a kindergarten nearby, with screams heard, and a photo of a destroyed kindergarten sign. The RTX 5090 lottery ended before most attendees arrived, which saw PC gamers mad and upset at the venue.

In a post on X, "sarasteam0151" posted some photos from the RTX 5090 lottery in Japan, explaining (machine translation): "the PC Koubou Parts Hall has started calling for entries for a lottery to purchase the RTX 5090, but the situation is currently in chaos. Angry shouts were heard, and some people even climbed over the fence of the kindergarten next door".

It's not just Japan that is having a flurry of PC gamers seeking the fastest graphics card on the planet, with leaker Moore's Law is Dead reporting from multiple sources that the GeForce RTX 5090 launch supply is beak, at best. One of MLID's sources said that there are less than 1000 of the new ultra-enthusiast flagship RTX 5090 graphics cards available in the US for launch, and that we won't see sizeable shipments of the RTX 5090 until March 2025.