NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 supply leaks: RTX 5080 supply is OK, RTX 5090 will be TIGHT

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 supply is going to be TIGHT: leaks suggest RTX 5090 will be nigh impossible to find, RTX 5080 should be OK.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series, including the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, faces significant supply constraints. Distributors report minimal availability, with no RTX 5090 units expected initially and limited RTX 5080 stock. Comparatively, the RTX 40 series had more substantial initial supplies. The RTX 5090 is anticipated to be particularly scarce. NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 50 series, including the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, faces significant supply constraints. Distributors report minimal availability, with no RTX 5090 units expected initially and limited RTX 5080 stock. Comparatively, the RTX 40 series had more substantial initial supplies. The RTX 5090 is anticipated to be particularly scarce.

NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series "Blackwell" GPUs are nearly here, but it looks like it'll be an impossible mission to get that juicy new ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In his latest video, Tom from Moore's Law is Dead discusses some of the things he's heard from his sources regarding stock levels of the new GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 graphics cards. He talked with US distributors, staffers at NVIDIA, and AIBs about the issue.

MLID was told by a US distributor that they would be getting around 20 of the new GeForce RTX 5080 graphics cards, but "ZERO" of the ultra-enthusiast RTX 5090. This source compared the RTX 50 series launch in 2025 against the RTX 40 series launch in 2022 saying "for comparison, we got a couple hundred RTX 4080s in 2022, oh and we don't expect to get any 5090 supply until late Q1 or Q2"... ugh.

Source 1: "We (NA distributor) will get ~20 RTX 5080s for the first month of sales, and ZERO 5090s. For comparison, we got a couple hundred RTX 4080s in 2022. Oh, and we don't expect to get any 5090 supply until late Q1 or Q2".

Source 2: "We (AIB) will have around the same amount of RTX 5090s for launch we we had RTX 3090s. Meanwhile, we will have more 5080s, but it's a fraction of what we received for the 4080 launch two years ago. So, at least from AIBs (I don't know anything about FE supply), I'd estimate there may be similar or even less RTX 5090 supply than there was 3090, and then there should be a third to half as many RTX 5080s as there were 4080s at launch as well".

Source 3: "Obviously I (NVIDIA) am not exposed to discussions about supply, but what I can say is that we were just warned that there won't be many RTX 5090 FEs available from the Employee Store at launch. And to be clear - it was very easy for an NVIDIA employee to get an RTX 4090 FE when it launched in 2022 from that same internal store".

Source 4: "All I can say is that over here (EU AIB) the RTX 5090 looks like it will be very rare, but the RTX 5080 seems to have ok supply for at least the initial launch".