NVIDIA 'working overtime' to bring more GeForce RTX 50 Series cards to market

'We can assure you that we are working day and night, our partners are working overtime to continue ramping up shipments,' NVIDIA on the RTX 50 Series.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's RTX 50 Series launch has seen unprecedented demand, with models like the RTX 5070, 5070 Ti, 5080, and 5090 selling out rapidly. Despite doubling shipments compared to the RTX 40 Series during the same launch period, availability remains a challenge. NVIDIA is working to increase supply to meet demand, ensuring gamers can purchase these GPUs soon. NVIDIA's RTX 50 Series launch has seen unprecedented demand, with models like the RTX 5070, 5070 Ti, 5080, and 5090 selling out rapidly. Despite doubling shipments compared to the RTX 40 Series during the same launch period, availability remains a challenge. NVIDIA is working to increase supply to meet demand, ensuring gamers can purchase these GPUs soon.

"Demand for the RTX 50 Series has been off the charts," NVIDIA's Jason Paul said during a recent media briefing event for the company's GeForce RTX and AI announcements for GDC.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

With the Game Developers Conference kicking off next week in San Francisco, NVIDIA is announcing several exciting things for developers and gamers alike, from RTX Neural Shaders coming to DirectX to Half-Life 2: An RTX Remix Project getting a playable demo that anyone with a GeForce RTX GPU can experience. There's a lot to get through so stay tuned to TweakTown for all the news.

With the GeForce RTX 50 Series launch, four new models - the GeForce RTX 5070, RTX 5070 Ti, RTX 5080, and RTX 5090 - arrived within six weeks. One key problem with the launch, from the perspective of PC gamers looking to upgrade or put together a new build, is availability.

"The GPUs are selling out as soon as they hit the shelves," Jason Paul continued. "Many gamers are frustrated at not being able to buy them, but know that NVIDIA and our partners are working overtime to keep the supply flowing to catch up to demand as quickly as we can."

NVIDIA confirms that in the first five weeks of the GeForce RTX 50 Series launch, the company shipped twice as many GPUs to retailers as the GeForce RTX 40 Series in the same timeframe. The Ada Lovelace launch was pretty much just the GeForce RTX 4090, so twice as many spread across multiple models still adds weight to the idea that there wasn't enough stock on day one or week one for the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti.

"Supply is flowing," Jason Paul adds, noting that the goal is to ensure that stock levels reach a point where everyone who wants a GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU can buy one. On that topic, we asked NVIDIA when it expects shipments to ramp up so that it will be easy to walk into a retailer or open a browser tab and buy a GeForce RTX 50 Series card.

"Shipments are already ramping up," NVIDIA's Justin Walker tells us. "They're selling as quickly as they're hitting the shelf and we know how frustrating that is. People want one. They can't get one. It's frustrating. And we can assure you that we are working day and night, our partners are working overtime to continue ramping up those shipments, and we will catch up to supply or have the supply catch up to demand soon."

Supply meeting demand in the gaming GPU space is excellent news, as the current GPU market makes it challenging to source and buy gaming cards.