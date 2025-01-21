All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Mobile Devices

Official Samsung video leaks for unannounced Galaxy S25 and new AI features

A new leak in the form of an official Samsung marketing video has showcased the new Galaxy S25 will be getting a massive AI-powered upgrade.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: A leaked Samsung marketing video reveals that the upcoming Galaxy S25 will feature a significant AI-powered upgrade.

Samsung Unpacked is just two days away. The highly anticipated event, announced at CES 2025, conjured all kinds of speculation regarding the Galaxy S25, the new AI features, and potential announcements such as the Galaxy Ring 2.

A good chunk of the speculation has been squashed following a series of leaks from smartphone leaker Evan Blass. A key portion included a promotional video from Samsung highlighting the S25 series and its associated Galaxy AI features. Among these included:

The standout feature appears to be the Gemini Assistant. In the promotional video, a user asks Gemini to "find a pet-friendly Italian restaurant with outdoor seating and send it to Tony." This ability to search and compose a message in one tap highlights the assistant's potential. However, the true practicality of these features will only become clear once they're in the hands of users.

  • AI Insights: Morning briefings, energy/rest scores, and sleep records
  • Gemini Assistant: Voice commands and assistant capabilities for search and texting
  • Night Video: AI-enhanced video quality for low-light conditions
  • Audio Eraser: A tool to remove voices and other unwanted sounds from video recordings

To see what else Samsung has in store, make sure you tune into the live stream from Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, or Samsung's YouTube Channel on the 22nd of January at 10 AM PT.

NEWS SOURCES:evleaks.substack.com, mashable.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

