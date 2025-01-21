Official Samsung video leaks for unannounced Galaxy S25 and new AI features

A new leak in the form of an official Samsung marketing video has showcased the new Galaxy S25 will be getting a massive AI-powered upgrade.

TL;DR: A leaked Samsung marketing video reveals that the upcoming Galaxy S25 will feature a significant AI-powered upgrade.

Samsung Unpacked is just two days away. The highly anticipated event, announced at CES 2025, conjured all kinds of speculation regarding the Galaxy S25, the new AI features, and potential announcements such as the Galaxy Ring 2.

A good chunk of the speculation has been squashed following a series of leaks from smartphone leaker Evan Blass. A key portion included a promotional video from Samsung highlighting the S25 series and its associated Galaxy AI features. Among these included:

The standout feature appears to be the Gemini Assistant. In the promotional video, a user asks Gemini to "find a pet-friendly Italian restaurant with outdoor seating and send it to Tony." This ability to search and compose a message in one tap highlights the assistant's potential. However, the true practicality of these features will only become clear once they're in the hands of users.

AI Insights : Morning briefings, energy/rest scores, and sleep records

Gemini Assistant : Voice commands and assistant capabilities for search and texting

Night Video : AI-enhanced video quality for low-light conditions

Audio Eraser: A tool to remove voices and other unwanted sounds from video recordings

To see what else Samsung has in store, make sure you tune into the live stream from Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, or Samsung's YouTube Channel on the 22nd of January at 10 AM PT.