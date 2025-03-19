Samsung's April update brings S25 features, new UI and more to older phones

TL;DR: Samsung's One UI 7 update, starting April 7, will bring features from the Galaxy S25 to older devices, including a refreshed design, AI tools like Now Bar, Galaxy AI, and Google Gemini integration for enhanced user experience. Some features remain exclusive to the S25, with the rollout beginning on select models. Samsung's One UI 7 update, starting April 7, will bring features from the Galaxy S25 to older devices, including a refreshed design, AI tools like Now Bar, Galaxy AI, and Google Gemini integration for enhanced user experience. Some features remain exclusive to the S25, with the rollout beginning on select models.

As announced in a recent press release, Samsung will be rolling out its One UI 7 update from April 7, introducing a range of features to older devices-previously only available on the Galaxy S25 series.

Credit: Samsung

Among the new features is a refreshed design and layout. With what Samsung describes as a "streamlined, emotive" design, users will see an updated home screen, lock screen, and redesigned One UI widgets, bringing a fresh look to older Galaxy devices.

Now Bar, one of the AI-powered features introduced with the S25, will also be made available on select devices - allowing users to get real-time updates on the lock screen for select apps. Galaxy AI features will also receive an expansion, bringing tools like AI Select, Writing Assist, and Audio Eraser. AI Select can recognize on-screen content and suggest actions, while Writing Assist can summarize or auto-format text. Audio Eraser, meanwhile, allows users to remove unwanted background noise from videos by isolating different sound types.

Google Gemini integration is another key feature of the update, offering more natural AI interactions. Users can now issue complex voice commands, such as finding specific restaurants or adjusting phone settings via Natural Language Search. Samsung is positioning this as a step towards a more intuitive, hands-free user experience.

Beyond a visual refresh, One UI 7 signals Samsung's deeper push into AI. Features like Gemini integration and Writing Assist are just the start, but certain upgrades remain exclusive to the S25, including AI-powered camera processing, live two-way translation, and 'Now Brief.' It's also worth noting that Audio Eraser and Natural Language Search will only be available on the S24 generation (courtesy of 9to5Google).

One UI 7's rollout begins April 7, arriving first on the S24 series, S23 series, Fold 6, Flip 6, and Tab S10 & S9, with more models to follow in the coming weeks.