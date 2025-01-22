Samsung Galaxy product leaks ahead official event, and it might not come to the US

Leaks are spreading like wildfire ahead of the Samsung Unpacked event, and now the latest leak includes information on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim.

Leaks and speculation are firing up as we approach Samsung's Unpacked 2025 event on January 22. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is the latest leaked addition to the Galaxy S25 series.

As the name suggests, the model aims to provide a slim profile for smartphone users, minimizing weight and depth. New renders released by leakers OnLeaks and SmartPrix showcased generic iterations of the new model. The device clocks in with a rumored 6.4mm depth, making it 15% thinner than the S24. It's also expected to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite, Samsung One UI 7, and 12GB of RAM. The aforementioned leakers also stated that the S25 Slim's cameras will feature a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5X optical zoom.

The S25 Slim appears to be pushed in tandem with Apple's own thin phone - the iPhone 17 Air. Which is rumoured to be Apple's thinnest iPhone at 6mm thickness. However, reputable leaker Evan Blass, who recently brought us information on the S25 series AI features - took to his X account, stating, "[S25 Slim] will almost certainly not be offered through US carriers". Clarifying that the information was relayed from a 'historically trusted source".

While the leaks point to this as a likely outcome, we still have approximately half a day until Galaxy Unpacked, where we'll be able to verify the truth of these statements. To tune in to Galaxy Unpacked, check out our guide for more information.

Leaked Images

