All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Mobile Devices

Samsung Galaxy product leaks ahead official event, and it might not come to the US

Leaks are spreading like wildfire ahead of the Samsung Unpacked event, and now the latest leak includes information on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim.

Samsung Galaxy product leaks ahead official event, and it might not come to the US
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Leaks suggest the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, part of the S25 series, will debut at the Unpacked 2025 event. It features a slim 6.4mm profile, Snapdragon 8 Elite, and advanced cameras. However, it may not be available through US carriers. The event will confirm these details.

Leaks and speculation are firing up as we approach Samsung's Unpacked 2025 event on January 22. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is the latest leaked addition to the Galaxy S25 series.

Samsung Galaxy product leaks ahead official event, and it might not come to the US 10
5

As the name suggests, the model aims to provide a slim profile for smartphone users, minimizing weight and depth. New renders released by leakers OnLeaks and SmartPrix showcased generic iterations of the new model. The device clocks in with a rumored 6.4mm depth, making it 15% thinner than the S24. It's also expected to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite, Samsung One UI 7, and 12GB of RAM. The aforementioned leakers also stated that the S25 Slim's cameras will feature a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5X optical zoom.

The S25 Slim appears to be pushed in tandem with Apple's own thin phone - the iPhone 17 Air. Which is rumoured to be Apple's thinnest iPhone at 6mm thickness. However, reputable leaker Evan Blass, who recently brought us information on the S25 series AI features - took to his X account, stating, "[S25 Slim] will almost certainly not be offered through US carriers". Clarifying that the information was relayed from a 'historically trusted source".

While the leaks point to this as a likely outcome, we still have approximately half a day until Galaxy Unpacked, where we'll be able to verify the truth of these statements. To tune in to Galaxy Unpacked, check out our guide for more information.

Leaked Images

Samsung Galaxy product leaks ahead official event, and it might not come to the US 11
5
Samsung Galaxy product leaks ahead official event, and it might not come to the US 12
5
Samsung Galaxy product leaks ahead official event, and it might not come to the US 13
5
Photo of the TORRAS Samsung Galaxy S24 Shockproof Case, Guardian Series, Black
Best Deals: TORRAS Samsung Galaxy S24 Shockproof Case, Guardian Series, Black
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$17.99 USD
- -
Buy
-
$1290.99 USD $1292.99 USD
Buy
$17.99 USD
- -
Buy
$17.99 USD
- -
Buy
$17.99 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/22/2025 at 12:43 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:tweaktown.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles