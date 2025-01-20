Grand Theft Auto 6 to release at new price that will make all games more expensive

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated game of all time, and industry experts believe Rockstar could release it at a new price point.

TL;DR: Grand Theft Auto VI is anticipated to break sales records upon its release, prompting expectations of a price increase by Rockstar/TakeTwo Interactive. Grand Theft Auto VI is anticipated to break sales records upon its release, prompting expectations of a price increase by Rockstar/TakeTwo Interactive.

Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to shatter records when it releases in the fall of this year, and with millions of gamers ready to open their wallets for the highly anticipated title, industry experts are now expecting Rockstar/TakeTwo Interactive to increase the price, which may result in the industry standard for triple-A games to also increase.

Epyllion CEO Matthew Ball published a new report on the current state of the gaming industry, outlining the history for standard prices for triple-A games. Ball writes that triple-A titles increased by $10 with the release of current-generation consoles in 2020, bringing the average price up to $70. Now, Ball anticipates Rockstar will use the release of GTA 6 to further increase the price to $80 to $100, which will mean the $70 barrier has been broken, and games currently priced at the $50 range will be able to move up to $60.

While a price hike certainly won't bode well with gamers, it's unlikely it will make a difference to Rockstar's bottom line of sales, especially given the mass anticipation for GTA 6. Moreover, Ball writes that if Rockstar didn't increase the price of GTA 6, it would make it the "cheapest" GTA game ever released. Accurately adjusting for inflation would put GTA 6 at $91. If Rockstar decides to follow through with the price hike, it will likely cause the average game prices across the industry to also increase, as developers/publishers will see it as an opportunity to begin selling their games at higher prices.