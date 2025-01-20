All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Grand Theft Auto 6 to release at new price that will make all games more expensive

Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated game of all time, and industry experts believe Rockstar could release it at a new price point.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Grand Theft Auto VI is anticipated to break sales records upon its release, prompting expectations of a price increase by Rockstar/TakeTwo Interactive.

Grand Theft Auto VI is expected to shatter records when it releases in the fall of this year, and with millions of gamers ready to open their wallets for the highly anticipated title, industry experts are now expecting Rockstar/TakeTwo Interactive to increase the price, which may result in the industry standard for triple-A games to also increase.

Epyllion CEO Matthew Ball published a new report on the current state of the gaming industry, outlining the history for standard prices for triple-A games. Ball writes that triple-A titles increased by $10 with the release of current-generation consoles in 2020, bringing the average price up to $70. Now, Ball anticipates Rockstar will use the release of GTA 6 to further increase the price to $80 to $100, which will mean the $70 barrier has been broken, and games currently priced at the $50 range will be able to move up to $60.

While a price hike certainly won't bode well with gamers, it's unlikely it will make a difference to Rockstar's bottom line of sales, especially given the mass anticipation for GTA 6. Moreover, Ball writes that if Rockstar didn't increase the price of GTA 6, it would make it the "cheapest" GTA game ever released. Accurately adjusting for inflation would put GTA 6 at $91. If Rockstar decides to follow through with the price hike, it will likely cause the average game prices across the industry to also increase, as developers/publishers will see it as an opportunity to begin selling their games at higher prices.

"Packaged game prices have never been lower in real terms than they are today - even though budgets are at all-time highs and player growth is stalled. GTA 6 could re-establish packed video game prices after decades of deflation despite rampant cost growth," said Ball

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

