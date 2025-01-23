Google unveils Gemini AI is now capable of chaining actions together

Google has announced some impressive updates to the Gemini AI platform that will be arriving as new features on Samsung's new and older Galaxy phones.

Google Gemini was one of the standouts of the recent Galaxy Unpacked event, showcasing a range of interesting AI features to launch with the Samsung S25 series. The reception has been promising, to such an extent that the Verge declared "Google's Gemini is already winning the next-gen assistant wars".

One of the key features that has people talking, is the ability to 'chain actions together'. For example, asking the assistant to find a restaurant on Google Maps, and then have it compose a text to send to a colleague. This was the example showcased in the S25 Leaks, and its unveiling at the event only further highlighted its potential.

The functionality to 'chain apps' in Gemini is largely dependent on the developer's support for the app - meaning, they'll need to be coded for that purpose. However, all major Google apps, and notable Samsung apps, including Samsung Calendar, Reminder, Notes, and Clock, will ship with these capabilities included.

The reveal also showcased 'Gemini Live' - Google's new conversational AI features, which would allow you to upload files, images, and YouTube videos to your conversations. In addition to tProject Astra, which allows you to utilize the AI assistant to take photos, ask questions, and interact with the world.

The push towards creating the quintessential AI assistant is currently operating in Google's favour. While the AI arms race is always ushering in new developments, Samsung Galaxy fans will have a lot to look forward to.