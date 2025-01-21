All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI's new 'Operator' touted as the next breakthrough in artificial intelligence

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman is adamant AI agents are the next big breakthrough with artificial intelligence, which will automate tasks for users.

OpenAI's new 'Operator' touted as the next breakthrough in artificial intelligence
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: In 2025, OpenAI plans to launch "Operator," an autonomous AI agent capable of performing tasks like coding and travel arrangements without user oversight. Unlike ChatGPT, Operator aims for full task autonomy.

Amidst the AI arms race of 2025, OpenAI has detailed its plans to release an autonomous artificial intelligence agent entitled 'Operator.'

As reported by Bloomberg, the fancy new AI agent is designed to take actions on behalf of the user. For example, writing code or making your travel arrangements. The key distinction of agents from a tool like ChatGPT is that agents represent a shift to fully autonomous task management. Meaning, you set it up, give it a task, and let it figure out the rest. No hand-holding, minimal oversight.

Given how common it is for AI features to simply... not work. I'm reluctant to entrust an AI for my own travel plans. However, OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman has been persistent in stating that agents represent the next key breakthrough for artificial intelligence. NVIDIA's Chief Executive Officer, Jensen Huang, echoes this sentiment, proclaiming that 'IT will become the HR of AI Agents.'

The reported capabilities of Operator include 'Ph.D. level intelligence', with the potential to exceed human capabilities. The functionality also appears to, essentially, allow it to work from your computer. Large firms and shareholders will be undoubtedly salivating at the notion of supplementing a human workforce with competent, autonomous AI agents. However, as to whether the tool works as advertised, we'll discover when it becomes available as a research tool in late January.

NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Tech and Science Editor



Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

