OpenAI's new 'Operator' touted as the next breakthrough in artificial intelligence

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman is adamant AI agents are the next big breakthrough with artificial intelligence, which will automate tasks for users.

Amidst the AI arms race of 2025, OpenAI has detailed its plans to release an autonomous artificial intelligence agent entitled 'Operator.'

As reported by Bloomberg, the fancy new AI agent is designed to take actions on behalf of the user. For example, writing code or making your travel arrangements. The key distinction of agents from a tool like ChatGPT is that agents represent a shift to fully autonomous task management. Meaning, you set it up, give it a task, and let it figure out the rest. No hand-holding, minimal oversight.

Given how common it is for AI features to simply... not work. I'm reluctant to entrust an AI for my own travel plans. However, OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman has been persistent in stating that agents represent the next key breakthrough for artificial intelligence. NVIDIA's Chief Executive Officer, Jensen Huang, echoes this sentiment, proclaiming that 'IT will become the HR of AI Agents.'

The reported capabilities of Operator include 'Ph.D. level intelligence', with the potential to exceed human capabilities. The functionality also appears to, essentially, allow it to work from your computer. Large firms and shareholders will be undoubtedly salivating at the notion of supplementing a human workforce with competent, autonomous AI agents. However, as to whether the tool works as advertised, we'll discover when it becomes available as a research tool in late January.